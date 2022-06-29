Fredericksburg imposes fees at Old Mill Park effective July 22

From July 22 through Oct. 30, if you’re not a resident of Fredericksburg or Stafford County, you will be charged $10 to park or $5 to walk into downtown’s Old Mill Park.

After Labor Day, the fees will be charged only on weekends.

Tuesday evening’s 5–2 decision by City Council is similar to a pilot program enacted by Stafford officials June 7, when county supervisors voted 5–2 to charge non-residents $25 per car to park at the Historic Port of Falmouth, also beginning July 22.

The $25 non-resident fee in Stafford will also be collected at the grass and gravel lot located at the corner of U.S. 1 and Butler Road and at the Ray Grizzle Activity Center at 60 Butler Road.

The new fees at Old Mill Park will apply for the duration of the pilot program, which will be evaluated by city officials on or about Oct. 30, the same time Stafford plans to evaluate its own fee-collecting parking program.

A June 23 memorandum from Fredericksburg City Manager Tim Baroody to council members stated the start date for the new fees corresponds with Stafford County’s to prevent “even more acute” parking problems when visitors to Stafford’s parks try to avoid the fees by attempting to park for free at Old Mill Park.

Fredericksburg Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw said Fredericksburg and Stafford County residents are exempt from the new fees on both sides of the Rappahannock, thanks to an agreement between the two jurisdictions made years ago when the Fredericksburg–Stafford Parks Authority owned and managed both riverfront parks. Greenlaw said when that authority dissolved, the mutual agreement remained intact, exempting residents of both localities from any future fees.

“We’re operating under that mutual agreement as far as fees are concerned,” Greenlaw said. “The other counties, we never had any kind of mutual park agreement with anybody.”

The city fees were imposed due to nearly identical circumstances that led Stafford to implement its parking fees, including trash and debris not being disposed of correctly in and around the city park, overcrowding, personal property damage, parking problems in surrounding neighborhoods and public safety.

“The concerns of the neighbors are, you can’t get a firetruck down the street if you had to,” Stafford Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said two years ago. “That’s the concern. It’s a safety issue.”

On Tuesday, Fredericksburg Police Chief Brian Layton told members of the city council he spoke with residents in the neighborhoods near Old Mill Park and heard numerous complaints involving illegally parked vehicles. He said on any given weekend, his officers write between 20 to 100 tickets and said a $5 fee for walk-ins might alleviate some of the parking problems on residential streets.

“There is already a significant issue there on the weekends with no fees,” Layton said. “I think we can anticipate with Stafford implementing the fee across the river if we don’t take action, we can see a considerable problem there.”

On Tuesday, Vice Mayor Charlie Frye Jr. and at-large council member Matthew Kelly each voted against the proposed new fees at Old Mill Park.

Kelly said from his perspective, he believes the Historic Port of Falmouth is not an events venue compared to the multiple events and activities that take place at Old Mill Park, drawing numerous out-of-town visitors.

“Stafford tourism is something they work on but it’s not their lifeblood,” Kelly said. “Tourism and visitors (are) critical to us and we start picking and choosing who can go where and what they’ve got to pay, we’re not really sending a very good message.”

City officials estimate the total cost to implement the fee collections and keep it running through the end of October will be just over $31,000, but officials also calculate about $42,000 will be gained in revenue though the initiative. Several new hires will also have to be brought onboard to help manage the new program, but delays in hiring may result in reduced hours at the Fredericksburg park.

“Hiring in the middle of the summer season could prove to be especially challenging,” Baroody’s memorandum states. “Failing to recruit staff may lead to alterations in the pilot, or a reduction in hours at Old Mill Park.”

The report also suggests some future considerations for Old Mill Park, including shuttles, off-site parking, food trucks, parking vouchers from city businesses, additional trash containers, a take-trash in, take-trash-out program and ways to reserve a parking spot in advance.

James Scott Baron: 540/374-5438 jbaron@freelancestar.com

