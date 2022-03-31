Fredericksburg judge declines to dismiss civil lawsuit against Del. Durant

A Fredericksburg Circuit Court judge ruled earlier this week that a civil lawsuit filed against Del. Tara Durant, a Republican from Stafford County, can proceed and that she must file an answer.

A request for dismissal by Durant’s attorney Milton Johns was denied Monday.

The lawsuit was filed by Taylor Johns, a civil rights activist from Fredericksburg, who accused Durant of malicious prosecution after a June 2020 incident that gained nationwide attention.

Taylor Johns, who doesn’t have a lawyer, is seeking $40,000 in damages for what she describes as “tortious injury by an act of omission.”

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for April 11 at 9 a.m.

Durant didn’t return telephone calls or emails seeking comment.

Durant accused Taylor Johns of stopping her vehicle to impede traffic during a June 13, 2020, protest over the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor at the hands of police officers in Minneapolis and Louisville, respectively.

As a result of Durant’s complaint, Taylor Johns was charged with a Class 1 misdemeanor that was dismissed in Fredericksburg General District Court on Oct. 30, 2020.

Taylor Johns’ lawsuit accuses Durant of seeking out the protesters and initiating a disturbance.

Durant’s 911 call accusing a protester of jumping on her car made headlines after the dispatcher informed her that the protests were sanctioned by the city, police officers could only monitor the protesters and that Durant should address concerns to City Hall.

The recording of the call was featured by FOX News political commentator Tucker Carlson. Nine months after the incident, Durant announced her run for the 28th District House of Delegates seat. She defeated Democrat incumbent Josh Cole by about 700 votes last November.

Durant announced earlier this week that she plans to run for the seat in the new Senate District 27 that includes Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania County and Stafford.

Johns’ lawsuit was filed Dec. 27.

It states that on the date in question at 4 p.m. local protest leader Eddie Banks arranged a gathering at the intersection of Hanover and Caroline streets. The lawsuit notes that the intersection isn’t controlled by any traffic signals but has a sign reminding vehicles to stop for pedestrians in the crosswalk.

Taylor Johns said that many of the demonstrators were minors and college students. They circulated clockwise inside the intersection’s crosswalks for five minutes at a time before exiting the crosswalks for another five minutes as they decried police brutality, racism and encouraged criminal justice reform.

A Fredericksburg police officer was parallel-parked on Caroline Street one block south of the intersection, observing the crowd of about 30, according to the lawsuit.

The complaint states there was an immediate law enforcement presence “at all times material,” and that other pedestrians not involved in the protests shared the crosswalks with no obstruction.

“The city’s residents and police force were familiar and comfortable with the protestors, the protestors’ message and the protestors’ lawful and peaceful crosswalk routine,” the lawsuit states.

Taylor Johns alleges that when the protests in the city first started May 31, 2020, Durant began monitoring demonstrators’ social media profiles and keeping track of their movements.

Taylor Johns states that Durant was aware the demonstration was scheduled to take place and that she drove from Stafford to Fredericksburg to stage the encounter in opposition to the movement.

The lawsuit alleges that Durant waited for demonstrators to begin walking in the crosswalk before driving east on Hanover Street in the direction of the intersection.

Durant is accused of revving her engine while in neutral and coasting down Hanover Street toward the protesters at the bottom of a hill. Johns states that pedestrians and demonstrators “froze within the sidewalks, fixed in terror on Durant’s SUV as it sailed steeply downhill toward them.”

“Pedestrians and protestors braced psychologically, emotionally and physically for the unknown and unimaginable,” the lawsuit states.

Taylor Johns goes on to allege that Durant coasted past a stop sign and over the white stop line and slammed on breaks, inches short of striking pedestrians and demonstrators.

She accuses Durant of nearly hitting a 13-year-old boy whose parents were dining outside at a nearby restaurant. The lawsuit states that the boy instinctively and briefly “splayed his torso” on the hood of Durant’s car as it was inches away from him.

According to the lawsuit, the boy was unharmed and ran back to his parents.

“The protestors otherwise stood their ground within the crosswalk without ever making contact with Tara Durant’s vehicle,” according to the complaint. “[Durant] began brake-pumping her car further into the crosswalk, abruptly inching towards the pedestrians and protestors, one diabolic brake-release at a time.”

In the complaint, Taylor Johns said that Durant’s attempts at intimidation failed, so she instead called 911 to allege that she’s a victim.

This isn’t Taylor Johns’ first lawsuit involving the protest movement of 2020.

She and eight other protesters received an undisclosed settlement for the handling of mass demonstrations in Fredericksburg May 31 through June 1 of that year.

The lawsuit was filed against the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office and multiple Fredericksburg officials for the use of teargas against protestors as well as other crowd control measures.

The Police Executive Research Forum released a report criticizing the Fredericksburg Police Department for its conduct during the protests. The FPD later accepted 64 of the PERF report’s 66 recommendations to improve its response to mass demonstrations.

