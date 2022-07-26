Fredericksburg, King George will use state funds for water projects

As far as Jim Morris is concerned, grants awarded to the Fredericksburg area to help deal with water and sewer problems help not only the taxpayers in the affected localities, but anyone who benefits from rivers in the region.

“We’re between two beautiful bodies of water,” Morris, chairman of the King George County Service Authority, said about the county’s position between the Rappahannock and Potomac rivers. “You may not be a resident, but you enjoying coming down here (and the funds will) help protect the communities and our environment.”

Virginia’s two-year budget includes almost $69 million to support local water, wastewater and sewer projects—and the lion’s share of funds will head to the Fredericksburg region. The city is getting $27 million and King George, $16 million, for wastewater projects, and the Town of Quantico will receive $17 million for water and sewer improvements.

The money is part of $350 billion allocated to state and local governments through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

King George officials thought the money would be assigned in the second year of the budget cycle, which starts in July 2023, but were thrilled to see it included in the current fiscal plan, said County Administrator Chris Miller. Details are still being worked out with the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality about how the grants will be administered, but Miller hopes to see money as early as January.

“This is very exciting news,” he told the Service Authority board earlier this month. “It’s a great testament to our legislative representatives.”

King George officials thanked the General Assembly, particularly Sen. Richard Stuart, R-Westmoreland, for his work in getting the money appropriated. Stuart is on vacation this week and couldn’t be reached for comment.

Fredericksburg officials were with former Gov. Ralph Northam in December when he announced his proposed environmental budget, before he left office. Getting funds to help with an upgrade to the city’s wastewater treatment plant is “monumental news,” Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw said at the time.

The upgrade is expected to be the biggest public works project in city history with a price tag of more than $80 million.

State funding will “significantly relieve the burden on our city taxpayers,” keep Fredericksburg within federal and state requirements and improve efforts to preserve the Rappahannock River watershed, Greenlaw said.

The King George Service Authority has many projects in need of a financial shot in the arm, but the “big ticket items,” Morris said, are taking two old and deteriorating wastewater plants out of commission. The financially beleaguered authority, which also has been fined and faced consent orders from the state DEQ in recent years, has discussed decommissioning its Purkin’s Corner Wastewater Treatment plant for about two decades.

As of March, the project was estimated at about $4.1 million with another $5.5 million needed to decommission the Oakland Park Wastewater Treatment Plant. Having the state grants means the projects hopefully can be done at the same time, Miller said.

While workers take the two plants offline, they can do the necessary connections to reroute the sewer and water lines to a newer facility at Hopyard Farm, Miller said. Not having to open the ground twice to lay separate sewer lines, which are deeper, and water mains, which go on top, will save both engineering and construction costs, Miller said.

King George also needs to correct some problems at the Dahlgren Wastewater Treatment Plant, where up to 100,000 gallons of partially treated sewage spilled into a tributary of the Potomac River in January. Out of caution, the Virginia Department of Health closed a portion of the upper Machodoc Creek to the harvest of oysters, clams and scallops.

While the grants will go toward projects needed to keep the localities in compliance with ever-changing regulations from state and federal agencies, the work probably will cost more than originally expected as inflation and supply-chain issues have caused rampant price hikes.

“Unfortunately, like everything else, getting stuff can be difficult and we’re keeping our fingers crossed that the initial projection of costs for these projects doesn’t go up even more,” Morris said.

However, the grants will take some of the burden off water and sewer customers in the localities. Rates are set to continue to rise in both Fredericksburg and King George in coming years—and King George Service Authority customers already are saddled with debt from previous projects.

They’re billed every two months and the average bill for a household using 10,000 gallons of water is almost $300, according to the county. More than one-third of the amount—or almost $107—goes to water and sewer debt.