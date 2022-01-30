Fredericksburg lands $3.25 grant to reduce, treat stormwater runoff

A $3.25 million grant from the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality has Fredericksburg officials believing the city is on the right track when it comes to tackling stormwater runoff issues.

The grant funds will come from the VDEQ’s stormwater local assistance fund, and the money will aid Fredericksburg in improving the city’s overall stormwater quality and its effects on the Rappahannock River.

City Manager Tim Baroody said the grant is another step in the right direction for the environmental health of the city, particularly after former Gov. Ralph Northam’s final budget included $27 million for wastewater plant upgrades.

Baroody said the acquisition of more than $30 million in state funds demonstrate “our proactive efforts in seeking to reduce burdens on our residents and businesses,” as the money will offset local costs of Capital Improvement Projects in the city.

The Fredericksburg Public Works Department submitted two grant applications last July to the VDEQ to address the required reduction of nitrogen, phosphorus and sediments in stormwater runoff.

The first project to receive grant funding is adjacent to the Idlewild neighborhood.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}