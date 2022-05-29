Fredericksburg leaders adjust ordinance that outlawed kennels; consider more parking at stadium

When a kennel in Fredericksburg attempted to relocate in the city, a contradiction was discovered in the city code that blocked the move.

Zoning Administrator James Newman brought to City Attorney Kathleen Dooley’s attention that in Chapter 14 of the city code, all kennels are outlawed in Fredericksburg.

That section of the code runs counter to the Unified Development Ordinance that was established later and permits kennels by-right in the Commercial Highway, Creative Maker, Industrial-1, Industrial-2, Planned Development-Commercial and Planned Development-Mixed use districts.

The UDO also allows kennels by special use permit in the Commercial Shopping-Center zoning district.

City Council voted unanimously last week to amend the ordinance prohibiting kennels. The amendment maintains the prohibition currently in city code but adds “except as permitted by zoning.”

Dooley said the amendment was recommended to be written that way to allow the Fredericksburg Police Department and Animal Control to continue to step in when there are too many dogs kept in a single house. City code permits a maximum of four dogs over the age of 4 months in one dwelling.

“If you keep the prohibition in Chapter 14, then you activate the resources of your Fredericksburg Police Department and they’ll bring an Animal Control officer with them,” Dooley said.

A final vote on the amendment to the ordinance will take place at the June 14 City Council meeting.

Dooley made it clear that despite the pending change to city code, it will remain a violation to have more than four dogs older than 4 months old in one home. She said the amendment is strictly to make way for commercial kennels.

Councilwoman Kerry Devine expressed concern that residents of a duplex could have as many as eight dogs sharing one yard under the current and future ordinances.

“We may need to look at some of those numbers,” Devine said.

The majority of the conversation about kennels took place during a work session Tuesday.

At the same work session, there was also discussion about parking at the Fredericksburg Expo & Conference Center and Virginia Credit Union Stadium, home of the Fredericksburg Nationals.

An additional parking area is being explored so events can take place simultaneously at the Expo Center and stadium.

As it stands, if there is a baseball game, there are no events at the expo center because of shared parking. City officials are also discussing incentivizing the use of other transit and rideshare options for spectators attending major events at the facilities.

The public hearing process to address the issue will be initiated at the June 14 City Council meeting. The Planning Commission will conduct a public hearing on July 13. Once the Planning Commission makes a recommendation, it will be brought back to City Council for final consideration.

“We have a unique situation where we’re trying to deal with two large venues,” Councilman Matt Kelly said.

Kelly said the goal is to have the additional parking in place by the start of the 2023 baseball season next spring.

“The original intent is a temporary parking space near the stadium that would be used basically for bigger events and not open to the public to go shopping or anything like that,” Kelly said. “This is strictly going to be for overflow parking to reach a point where they can do events both at the stadium and the expo center.”

Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526 tcoghill@freelancestar.com

