Fredericksburg listed as one of best places for seniors in U.S.

Fredericksburg has been listed as the best place in Virginia, and one of the top places in the country, for seniors to live.

Caring.com, an online site aimed at caregivers, ranked Fredericksburg in second place nationally behind San Francisco. Washington, D.C.—the only other locality nearby to make the top 10—was ranked in seventh place.

“Fredericksburg is a wonderful place for seniors to live—we have a thriving arts and cultural scene, a top-notch hospital, wonderful restaurants, great housing options, and a perfect location that provides easy access to world-class cities, mountains and beaches. We truly have it all here in Fredericksburg, and it was great to see that reflected in the recent rankings,” said Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw.

Caring.com’s Senior Living Report graded cities and states across six categories: senior housing, engagement, affordability, quality of life, health care and transportation. Fredericksburg was No. 1 nationally in the health care and senior housing categories.