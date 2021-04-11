Fredericksburg looking at several 'big-ticket' capital projects in coming years

After years of investing in improvements to modernize the city and provide amenities to residents such as parks and trails, Fredericksburg officials are faced with major infrastructure concerns this budget cycle.
The city’s Capital Improvement Plan for the upcoming fiscal year includes renovating one fire station and replacing another with a new building, reconstruction of the wastewater treatment plant and the replacement of the water meter system.
The CIP also calls for pedestrian and lighting improvements in the Historic District.
At this point, the plan doesn’t include a new school to ease overcrowding at Hugh Mercer Elementary, but city officials are considering a task force's recommendation to build one by 2026.
A public hearing on the budget, including the CIP projects, will be held April 20. City Council is weighing a 3-cent real estate tax increase and a $3 recycling fee per billing cycle starting July 1 to help fund the projects.
The city’s plan calls for a renovation of Fire Station 1 on Princess Anne Street to expand it from what Fire Chief Mike Jones calls an “extremely small” 6,700 square feet to 11,000 square feet. While an early cost estimate of that project is $2.1 million, the new fire station is estimated to cost $10.4 million and would replace Fire Station 2, which is on Altoona Drive.
The city is looking at land near the police station on Cowan Boulevard as a possible site for the new fire station. Plans call for the new station to be completed by 2024 and the Station 1 renovation to be finished in 2025.
Jones said both are desperately needed. He noted that fire stations are generally built to last 50 years and Station 1 was built in 1972. Station 2 dates to 1988, but has had structural problems for many years.
In addition to a demonstration from Jones, Fredericksburg officials heard presentations Tuesday on three other projects in the CIP that City Manager Tim Baroody called “big-ticket” items.
A plan to replace 8,000 water meters throughout the city will cost approximately $4 million. The upgrade is needed because the company that supplies water meters to the city announced it will discontinue product support for the current models. The newer models are expected to provide more efficient service.
Fredericksburg treats wastewater under a long-term agreement with Spotsylvania County. Most of the city's wastewater is treated at the Fredericksburg plant near Dixon Park, but some is bypassed downstream to the FMC Wastewater Treatment Plant that is owned and operated by Spotsylvania.
The city’s plant is older and requires upgrades over the next 10 years to remain viable. The city initially planned to remove its plant from service and negotiate a long-term agreement with Spotsylvania, but city officials later deemed the cost of that project to be too high.
The city now anticipates upgrading its plant and having a smaller portion of its wastewater directed to the county. The city and county are working together to secure aid from the state on the project and final costs aren’t yet known.
The first major stage of the project involves reconstruction of the influent pump station at the city’s plant and is scheduled to begin in the fiscal year that begins July 1.
Fredericksburg Environmental Programs Manager Scott Rae also gave a presentation to City Council on Pond "D" improvements and Stream Restoration.
Pond "D" is an existing flood control facility that impounds a stream to Hazel Run between Great Oaks subdivision and the end of Black Oak Court and the city police station. The drainage area is approximately 700 acres and includes a large section of Central Park.
In the projected CIP, the Pond "D" project will be expanded to include dam safety and regulatory compliance measures. Regulatory changes have resulted in the facility qualifying as a High Hazard Dam, which means the city has two years to improve the embankment. The Public Works Department is processing the hazard designation and expects it to be resolved in fiscal year 2023.
The pond project and a bank restoration project in Idlewild are expected to cost $8 million through 2023 and $12 million to $16 million in the second phase after that.
The city is also planning to invest in pedestrian improvements and new colonial-style lights in the downtown Historic District.
The CIP states that street light poles in the 500–800 blocks of Caroline Street, as well as on William and Sophia streets, are structurally failing and pose a public safety hazard. This declaration was the result of an engineering study completed this past fiscal year.
Lights on approximately 12 city blocks will be replaced at an anticipated cost of $1.5 million. The public works department also determined it is necessary to replace all five pedestrian bridges in the city in the next year at a cost of about $1 million.
Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526