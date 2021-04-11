Fredericksburg looking at several 'big-ticket' capital projects in coming years

The city is looking at land near the police station on Cowan Boulevard as a possible site for the new fire station. Plans call for the new station to be completed by 2024 and the Station 1 renovation to be finished in 2025.

Jones said both are desperately needed. He noted that fire stations are generally built to last 50 years and Station 1 was built in 1972. Station 2 dates to 1988, but has had structural problems for many years.

In addition to a demonstration from Jones, Fredericksburg officials heard presentations Tuesday on three other projects in the CIP that City Manager Tim Baroody called “big-ticket” items.

A plan to replace 8,000 water meters throughout the city will cost approximately $4 million. The upgrade is needed because the company that supplies water meters to the city announced it will discontinue product support for the current models. The newer models are expected to provide more efficient service.

Fredericksburg treats wastewater under a long-term agreement with Spotsylvania County. Most of the city's wastewater is treated at the Fredericksburg plant near Dixon Park, but some is bypassed downstream to the FMC Wastewater Treatment Plant that is owned and operated by Spotsylvania.