Fredericksburg looking into ranked-choice voting for future city elections

“When this issue first came up, we actually provided input and information as to how it would not be implementable in the city of Fredericksburg [because of] the current equipment and a couple of other things,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez noted that Republicans used ranked-choice voting for their primaries last year and ballots were counted by hand.

“I was asked to help administer that election and I saw that and I can provide input later on if you’d like,” Rodriguez told City Council. “But it was not an easy process and I would tell you that we do not have in the city of Fredericksburg the capacity, the capability to do that currently.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Graham said that’s why he’s giving nearly two years of notice for the potential change. He said he supports ranked-choice voting because it would lessen circumstances when voters believe they’re only selecting “the lesser of two evils.”

“You can imagine if there are five people on a ballot, there could be a situation where someone wins but they’re simply disliked by a majority of voters,” Graham said. “But they just got the most votes because there were so many people on that ballot.”