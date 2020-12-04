Fredericksburg looking to extend trails network

Craig also said a lot of the planning and work on the trail will be done by city staff, volunteers and nearby residents.

He said that should cuts costs by $250,000. The city can also apply for grants. He said one promising grant in particular is from the Virginia Department of Transportation and would require a 20 percent match from the city.

He said the goal is to use the materials from the bridge, along with volunteer and staff time, to fulfill the match requirements.

“We know we need to attack this project differently,” Craig said.

Craig requested $25,000 from the city for the project. He said city staff started working with the Virginia Department of Resources, which owns an easement for the historic Old Stone Warehouse on Sophia Street.

“Providing access to the Old Stone Warehouse, to the actual front of it, is the real gem that almost justifies the work on its own. It’s so incredible,” Craig said.

City Council supports plans for both trails. Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw said the trail system has improved the quality of life in the city, so she’s prepared to go “full steam ahead.”

“This is exciting,” Greenlaw said. “Nothing has we have done in recent years that has resonated more with residents and visitors than the trail system and opening up the river. … This is real progress in that same direction.”

Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526 tcoghill@freelancestar.com

