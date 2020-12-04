Fredericksburg looking to extend trails network

Fredericksburg officials are determined to incorporate trails into the daily lives of residents and visitors.
City Council members took another step in that initiative during a recent work session in which they discussed the proposed Bankside Trail and Kensington Connector.
The Bankside Trail is a $1.25 million project that would connect historic areas downtown to the Chatham Bridge multiple-use path and the new Riverfront Park.
The Kensington Connector is a multiuse trail along Lafayette Boulevard with a connector on Spring Wood Drive. The connector would go from Lafayette Boulevard to the Virginia Central Railway trail near U.S. Route 1.
“The idea is we create something of a loop here,” Eric Nelson, the city’s transportation administrator, said of the Kensington Connector. “When you’re developing trails, it’s important to think of them as city blocks. … So if you can develop something that looks like loops, it provides options that are important to make the overall system work.”
The Kensington Connector will be a 10-foot wide path, but will narrow to a 5-foot-wide sidewalk beyond Spring Wood Drive as the right-of-way gets tighter.
The project is being done in conjunction with the Fredericksburg Area Metropolitan Planning Organization and the sidewalk improvements will be in Spotsylvania County, as well as the city.
City Councilman Tim Duffy was elated by the idea of sidewalks on busy Lafayette Boulevard. But fellow Councilman Matt Kelly noted when the project was first proposed years ago, the vibrant vision wasn’t realized in part because of concerns from neighbors.
Kelly said he hopes the project moves forward, but “this is going to be a balancing act between what some people might want in the trail system and what the neighborhood wants.”
“We want to make sure the neighborhood sees the benefit rather than thinking they’re having something shoehorned on them,” Nelson added.
Fredericksburg senior planner Mike Craig gave a presentation on Bankside Trail, which may also require a retaining wall near the rear of the George Street parking lot downtown. Craig noted the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the city’s budget isn’t clear, so officials have been focused on a communitywide effort to build the trail.
That includes taking stone left over from the Chatham Bridge reconstruction project and repurposing it for the trail.
“More temporary stone is used in this [Chatham Bridge] project than we would need to construct the entire trail,” Craig said.
Craig noted bridge construction workers must haul out and dispose of the stone at a cost to the contractor. So he hopes the city will be able to take it on as quickly as possible after the bridge project is finished next year.
Craig also said a lot of the planning and work on the trail will be done by city staff, volunteers and nearby residents.
He said that should cuts costs by $250,000. The city can also apply for grants. He said one promising grant in particular is from the Virginia Department of Transportation and would require a 20 percent match from the city.
He said the goal is to use the materials from the bridge, along with volunteer and staff time, to fulfill the match requirements.
“We know we need to attack this project differently,” Craig said.
Craig requested $25,000 from the city for the project. He said city staff started working with the Virginia Department of Resources, which owns an easement for the historic Old Stone Warehouse on Sophia Street.
“Providing access to the Old Stone Warehouse, to the actual front of it, is the real gem that almost justifies the work on its own. It’s so incredible,” Craig said.
City Council supports plans for both trails. Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw said the trail system has improved the quality of life in the city, so she’s prepared to go “full steam ahead.”
“This is exciting,” Greenlaw said. “Nothing has we have done in recent years that has resonated more with residents and visitors than the trail system and opening up the river. … This is real progress in that same direction.”
Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526
