Fredericksburg looks at moving council elections to November starting this fall

Data from the 2020 census won’t be available until September and it will take months to work that information into city and state redistricting plans. City Council members prefer to hold the next election with the existing districts in Fredericksburg so candidates know what ward they live in before they decide to run.

Under the proposed change, the City Council’s four ward seats would be up for grabs this fall, while the two at-large council positions and mayor—which were decided last May—would come up again in 2023.

All City Council members at a Feb. 23 work session supported keeping the elections in May, but acknowledged that’s no longer possible. Councilman Billy Withers didn’t attend.

“We have worked really hard over the years to stay in May to be non-partisan,” Councilwoman Kerry Devine said. “I do worry about partisan elections shaping local elections unnecessarily.”

Dooley believes it is unlikely the governor will veto the bill, but the Virginia Municipal League and others have asked him to propose a delayed effective date.

Dooley said that in addition to being more partisan, November elections don’t allow proper space and time for local issues because they’re dominated by state and federal candidates at the top of the ticket.