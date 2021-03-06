Fredericksburg looks at moving council elections to November starting this fall

Fredericksburg Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw and City Council members don’t believe there is a good way to navigate recent General Assembly legislation requiring the city to move its elections from May to November.
The bill—SB1157—overrides Fredericksburg’s charter for City Council and School Board elections and will take effect in November 2022 if Gov. Ralph Northam signs it into law at the end of the month. City Council members say they will be hard-pressed to hold the next election before incoming census data influences redistricting efforts in 2022.
That’s why council members decided it may be best to get ahead of the General Assembly’s new bill and hold elections for four ward seats this November instead of next. Council members directed City Attorney Kathleen Dooley to draft an ordinance that would move Fredericksburg’s elections to odd-numbered years instead of even-numbered years beginning this fall.
A public hearing will be held March 23 on whether to adopt that ordinance or stick with the state’s new guidelines. City officials hope feedback from residents will help them decide on what they consider the lesser of two evils.
“We’re basically down to picking the train wreck,” City Councilman Matt Kelly said. “Do we want to have a train wreck this year or do we want to have a train wreck next year? That’s what we’re facing.”
Data from the 2020 census won’t be available until September and it will take months to work that information into city and state redistricting plans. City Council members prefer to hold the next election with the existing districts in Fredericksburg so candidates know what ward they live in before they decide to run.
Under the proposed change, the City Council’s four ward seats would be up for grabs this fall, while the two at-large council positions and mayor—which were decided last May—would come up again in 2023.
All City Council members at a Feb. 23 work session supported keeping the elections in May, but acknowledged that’s no longer possible. Councilman Billy Withers didn’t attend.
“We have worked really hard over the years to stay in May to be non-partisan,” Councilwoman Kerry Devine said. “I do worry about partisan elections shaping local elections unnecessarily.”
Dooley believes it is unlikely the governor will veto the bill, but the Virginia Municipal League and others have asked him to propose a delayed effective date.
Dooley said that in addition to being more partisan, November elections don’t allow proper space and time for local issues because they’re dominated by state and federal candidates at the top of the ticket.
However, the bill to make the change from May to November passed the Senate on Jan. 21 with Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax casting the tiebreaking vote. It passed the House of Delegates 50–44–1.
Lionel Spruill (D-Chesapeake) introduced the bill and wrote on Twitter after it passed that the goal is to “create a more streamlined, school-safe, cost-saving and inclusive election for all.”
City Council members disagree. They’re concerned voters will select officials based on party affiliation rather than platform. They also believe a candidate’s finances will play a bigger role as the campaign will be more drawn out.
“It’s kind of a sad thing if our local elections turn into money-type elections and cash-driven elections,” Councilman Chuck Frye Jr. said. “In a small city like this, I can just see things in a downward spiral.”
Mayor Greenlaw said she’ll miss the “blessedly short” campaign time of May elections because they were less costly and time-consuming. The deadline to qualify for a May election is the first Tuesday in March. The deadline for a November election is the second Tuesday in June.
“None of us wanted this, and none of us wanted this for very good reason,” Greenlaw said. “But we have no choice at this point but to the make the best of it.”
