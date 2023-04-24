Virginia State Police are investigating a deadly head-on crash that happened Friday in Culpeper County.

On Friday at 5:35 p.m. a Chrysler Pacifica was heading east on Springs Road when it ran off the right side of the road near Fair Oaks Drive, police said in a Monday news release. The driver “overcorrected, crossed a double solid centerline and collided head-on with a westbound 2020 GMC Sierra.”

The driver of the Pacifica, 78-year-old Fredericksburg resident Charles J. Sanitra, suffered serious injuries and was taken to Fauquier Health hospital in Warrenton, where he later died.

The Sierra driver, a 50-year-old man from Minnesota, received treatment at the same hospital for minor injuries.