Fredericksburg National Guard deploys to Washington, D.C.

The Virginia National Guard has deployed about 1,000 members to Washington, D.C., to assist law enforcement agencies, and many of those are from the Fredericksburg-based 229th Brigade Engineer Battalion.

A.A. “Cotton” Puryear, chief of public affairs for the Virginia National Guard, declined to provide additional details in a Monday email, citing “operational security reasons and the safety and security of our personnel.”

Over the next few days, troop strength will increase to about 2,000 soldiers and airmen from the state. They will join fellow National Guard members from Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and New York, bringing the total force on Capitol Hill to about 6,200 uniformed men and women.

“The soldiers and airmen will assist in protecting property and providing a safe environment for citizens to exercise their right to peacefully assemble and protest,” the Virginia National Guard said in a press release Friday.

The deployment is in response to last Wednesday’s storming of the U.S. Capitol by angry supporters of President Donald Trump, in which a Capitol police officer and four other people lost their lives.