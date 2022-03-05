Fredericksburg Nationals and Virginia Credit Union announce naming rights deal

You can take it to the bank, er … credit union: FredNats Ballpark has a new name.

On Saturday afternoon, Fredericksburg’s minor league baseball team announced a 10-year naming rights deal for its home field, which will be known as Virginia Credit Union Stadium.

FredNats General Manager Nick Hall unveiled the new name, along with renderings of signage that will adorn the stadium’s front entrance, jumbotron, home plate and the infield in front of both dugouts. The credit union’s name will also be featured on a sign visible from Interstate 95.

“Any time you talk about the FredNats, you’re going to be talking about Virginia Credit Union Stadium,” said Phil Marine, VACU’s vice president in charge of marketing.

Marine also noted that the venue’s new name reflects its capacity to host a variety of events beyond the FredNats’ 66 annual home games.

“This is broader than baseball, and that’s why it’s a stadium versus, say, a park or a field,” Marine said. “They’re going to do concerts and bring the community here.”

The partnership was in the works for at least two years. A third party, the Oak View Group, consulted with the team in its search for an ideal naming rights partner. Talks between the FredNats and VACU intensified when minor league play resumed last season after a COVID-related hiatus in 2020.

“It was their commitment to the region,” Hall said. “It wasn’t a marketing conversation, it wasn’t a baseball conversation. It was, ‘How can we get involved with the community?’ That drew us to them in a really big way.”

They’ve already teamed up on a “Strike-out Hunger” initiative. For each strikeout recorded during the 2022 season, Virginia Credit Union and the FredNats will make matching donations to the Fredericksburg Food Bank.

John Wulf, assistant director of player development who represented the Washington Nationals at Saturday’s announcement, joked that pitching coaches down in Florida are working on spin rates and curveballs to help maximize the charitable impact.

Both parties declined to disclose financial terms of the deal, which they confirmed is in place for 10 years.

Speakers also included Fredericksburg Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw and Robbie Glenn, a regional representative of Major League Baseball. The league and its players union broke off talks last week, and the first two series of the MLB season have already been canceled.

“Despite the impact of the work stoppage on Major League Baseball’s season, minor league baseball has a full season ahead, unaffected by the ongoing situation,” Glenn told The Free Lance–Star, reading off a folded-up piece of paper.

Saturday’s announcement coincided with an event for FredNats season ticket holders. Fans milled about the concourse, while kids (not to mention a few who can only be described as young at heart) took batting practice off a pitching machine and shagged balls in the outfield.

The new signage will be in place in time for the FredNats’ April 12 home opener at Virginia Credit Union Stadium.

“Having a ballpark naming rights brings a level of validity to the stadium,” Hall said. “I think it’s going to become a landmark in Fredericksburg.”

