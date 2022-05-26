Fredericksburg officials adopt lower speed limit on some downtown streets

Fredericksburg City Council has multiple plans in place to slow traffic in the downtown area.

City Council members unanimously gave final approval to an ordinance Tuesday night that will reduce the speed limit from 25 mph to 20 mph on several streets downtown.

Councilman Jon Gerlach also began discussion to adopt an ordinance to make loud vehicles in Fredericksburg a primary offense that could initiate a traffic stop.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed a bipartisan bill earlier this year that does just that. It goes into effect July 1.

City Council has instructed City Manager Tim Baroody and City Attorney Kathleen Dooley to explore amending Fredericksburg’s code to reflect the new state law. Doing so would enable funds received from the fines to go to the city instead of the state.

The new downtown speed limit also takes effect July 1.

Virginia code authorizes local governments to reduce the speed limit to 20 miles per hour in a business district. The definition of a business district is an area where 75% or more of the property abutting a street on either side, for a distance of 300 feet or more, is used for business purposes.

The areas impacted by the new speed limit will be Sophia Street between Lafayette Boulevard and Amelia Street; Caroline Street between Lafayette and Lewis Street; William Street between Washington Avenue and Sophia; and Lafayette between Sophia and Prince Edward streets.

While City Council is eager for the new speed limit, Gerlach said loud vehicles “may be the most widespread concern that I hear on a regular basis.”

He said that small businesses, churchgoers and anyone dining out have been impacted by the sounds of excessively loud cars or trucks rumbling through city streets.

“It’s a health concern and a quality of life issue,” Gerlach said. “Infants and veterans with PTSD are especially vulnerable to loud noise.”

Gerlach said after-market and do-it-yourself modifications to vehicles are a major concern. He said that while driving a “distinctive” vehicle is a choice, “choices do have consequences.”

Fredericksburg Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw said she once called the police department because she thought a loud vehicle was rapid gunfire. She said other residents had the same thought.

She told Gerlach that there will likely be a consensus to amend the city ordinance to reflect the change at the state level.

“I doubt you’ll find any disagreement,” Greenlaw said. “The loud vehicle is one of the main complaints all of us get.”

Gerlach noted that in 2020 the General Assembly passed a bill that limited minor infractions becoming a primary offense to initiate a stop because of concern that Black people were disproportionately targeted. He said that loud vehicles, however, disrupt entire neighborhoods, more so than a broken taillight.

In addition to the loud vehicle ordinance, Gerlach and City Council are hoping that the new speed limit will create a safer environment. Other traffic-calming measures, such as turning one-way streets into two-ways, are also being considered.

Vice Mayor Chuck Frye Jr. asked staff to be sure to convey the new limit to local businesses. He also asked if there will be noticeable signage regarding the change.

Staff noted there will be some type of identifiable marker placed on the speed limit sign to draw attention to it until residents and visitors grow accustomed to the lower limit.

Police Chief Brian Layton said his department is prepared to strictly enforce the new limit with its downtown community officer.

“[Enforcement’s] critical if we’re going to gain compliance,” Layton said. “There is a certain percentage of the population that has a heavy foot. Traffic calming is certainly one leg of that three-legged stool. Education is another, and enforcement is critical.”

Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526 tcoghill@freelancestar.com

