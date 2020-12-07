Fredericksburg officials caught off guard by massive Christmas parade turnout

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Shelhorse said she doesn’t believe there is a location in Fredericksburg that could have handled the traffic that came through on Saturday.

A live feed of the reverse parade on Facebook was littered with comments calling the event “unorganized” and a “hot mess.” Some complained that they were stuck in traffic as long as three hours before being turned away as organizers informed them the event had concluded.

There were also complaints that there were no police officers on hand to direct traffic.

Shelhorse said there were some police, but not at every intersection that fed into the parade route.

The Fredericksburg city government released a statement that organizers were able to accommodate their usual number of guests, but acknowledged the difficulties with the overflow.

“We know that everyone is anxious to experience annual events and traditions safely, and we are working diligently to plan for future COVID-safe formats, including virtual events, to operate safely and smoothly,” the statement read.

There were 40 floats registered for the event and some backed out because of safety concerns, Shelhorse said. Still, she said the spirit was high throughout the day as volunteers greeted visitors and manned the floats.