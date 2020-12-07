Fredericksburg officials caught off guard by massive Christmas parade turnout

When organizers of the Fredericksburg Christmas Parade began planning for a reverse format in September, they took into account the normal amount of attendees when the traditional version of the event is held downtown.
Fredericksburg Parks & Recreation Director Jane Shelhorse said there are typically between 10,000 and 12,000 guests that line the downtown streets each year as bands, floats and other entries parade past.
But with the COVID-19 pandemic still keeping families sheltered for the most part, Shelhorse and her staff underestimated the amount of cabin fever in the Fredericksburg region.
City staff counted 3,000 cars and approximately 12,000 people that were able to view the event on Saturday, in which the entries sat stationary along Gordon Shelton Boulevard in Celebrate Virginia South while the spectators drove past.
However, there may have been double that amount that waited hours in traffic before they were denied entrance when the reverse parade shut down around 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
Shelhorse said she’s received mixed feedback on the event, with many disgruntled that a family outing went awry.
“We have gotten the negative comments about traffic and we planned for what we traditionally have,” Shelhorse said. “If it had only been that 12,000, it would’ve been perfectly smooth. If you have double that trying to get in, that’s a lot of people anywhere in the city.”
Shelhorse said she doesn’t believe there is a location in Fredericksburg that could have handled the traffic that came through on Saturday.
A live feed of the reverse parade on Facebook was littered with comments calling the event “unorganized” and a “hot mess.” Some complained that they were stuck in traffic as long as three hours before being turned away as organizers informed them the event had concluded.
There were also complaints that there were no police officers on hand to direct traffic.
Shelhorse said there were some police, but not at every intersection that fed into the parade route.
The Fredericksburg city government released a statement that organizers were able to accommodate their usual number of guests, but acknowledged the difficulties with the overflow.
“We know that everyone is anxious to experience annual events and traditions safely, and we are working diligently to plan for future COVID-safe formats, including virtual events, to operate safely and smoothly,” the statement read.
There were 40 floats registered for the event and some backed out because of safety concerns, Shelhorse said. Still, she said the spirit was high throughout the day as volunteers greeted visitors and manned the floats.
Shelhorse said while she has sympathy for families that were turned away, there were many tired volunteers when it came time to end festivities. Volunteers and staff were still packing items away Monday afternoon.
“When cars got within the footprint by 8:30, that’s when we had to shut down,” Shelhorse said. “We did go a little bit later, but people need to remember that everybody on the float were volunteers … There were children and adults that had been out there since 2 or 3 [p.m.].”
