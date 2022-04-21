Fredericksburg officials decide not to swap Idlewild land for old hospital

Mary Washington Healthcare hoped to exchange the former hospital at 2300 Fall Hill Ave. for city-owned land in the Idlewild subdivision, but Fredericksburg officials declined the offer.

City Council directed City Manager Tim Baroody during a work session on Tuesday to inform MWHC officials that the swap isn’t feasible.

Mary Washington Healthcare CEO Dr. Michael McDermott approached the city about the exchange in December as city officials began discussions about building a new middle school on the 46.7-acre Idlewild site.

Moseley Architects conducted a feasibility study on converting the old hospital into school space or a career training education center.

The study revealed that the building wasn’t suitable for a school and would only be able to house minimal CTE programs.

City Council and the School Board voted last month to enter into an interim agreement with First Choice, LLC, to construct a new middle school, and officials were still considering an option to co-locate the school and MWHC administrative office space on the same property.

However, that possibility fell through when MWHC officials stated that 10 acres of the Idlewild tract wasn’t an equal swap with the former hospital site. They requested the city pay the difference in cash, and Fredericksburg officials balked.

“Quite frankly they felt the building was worth more than the 10 acres, and we weren’t able to commit to the entire acreage,” Fredericksburg Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw said.

Several residents of Idlewild wrote letters to City Council last week expressing that they welcomed the new middle school, but did not want MWHC’s offices. They were concerned about traffic and if the offices would fit the neighborhood architecturally.

Greenlaw, along with Councilmen Jon Gerlach and Matt Kelly, stressed that although the deal with MWHC didn’t pan out, there may be other commercial opportunities for the land.

Councilman Jason Graham wasn’t present at the work session. Graham represents Ward 1, lives in Idlewild and said at a previous meeting that office space doesn’t fit the neighborhood as a dry cleaner or coffee shop would. Graham spearheaded the effort to keep the offices out of Idlewild.

“I am absolutely adamant that we need to maximize our economic development opportunities,” Gerlach said. “It is through revenue that the city gets from business that in large part helps fund our schools and our education system … We should not be turning our back on opportunities when they present themselves.”

Vice Mayor Chuck Frye Jr. and Councilman Tim Duffy said they support ending the conversations about the swap. Before every discussion involving schools, Duffy reads a disclaimer that he’s impartial despite being employed by the school system. Frye reads a disclaimer when school discussions arise as well, since his wife works for the schools.

Duffy said he believes the city should explore revitalizing underused spaces for economic development.

“I’m totally in favor of pursuing commercial opportunities,” Duffy said. “I have to see the specific outlines of what we’re looking at before I commit to something. I would have to weigh the impact on the neighborhood. I think that would be a relevant issue to look at.”

Kelly said there are three core issues facing city officials in dealing with the land.

He doesn’t want to give up on establishing a workforce development program. He also noted that some city officials are concerned about the possibility of MWHC taking its offices and several hundred employees to a neighboring county.

That’s in addition to his belief that commercial opportunities should be pursued near the school site. Kelly said that Idlewild was initially supposed to be a mixed-use development for residential and commercial.

“I think we need to keep all of our options on the table,” Kelly said. “To take any economic opportunities off the table right now, I think would be a huge mistake.”

Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526 tcoghill@freelancestar.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.