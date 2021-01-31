Fredericksburg officials discuss expanding noise ordinance to downtown business district

After Fredericksburg City Council passed a revised noise ordinance in 2015, it didn’t take long for officials to realize they left out a critical element.
City Attorney Kathleen Dooley said there was a bar downtown that made it “hurt to walk down William Street” because it was so loud.
“You could talk to the owner and the owner said there’s nothing you can do about it,” Dooley recalled. “So a reasonable approach didn’t work. That was the origin of looking back at our ordinance and going, ‘Did we really not prescribe any standard whatsoever for downtown during the daytime?’ No we didn’t.”
That led to Dooley and Fredericksburg Police Chief Brian Layton drafting a proposed new noise ordinance that they hope will be in front of City Council at an upcoming session for a vote.
Layton joined Dooley and council members at a work session last week to discuss the parameters of the noise ordinance, which have changed since they last talked about the issue in November. Layton also introduced a proposal to bring the city in line with Virginia’s updated code that public swearing is no longer a crime.
That measure is expected to be included on an upcoming consent agenda and passed by the council.
“I feel like it’s time we update our city code to match the state code to remove public swearing, but still leave in public intoxication [as an offense],” Layton said.
The 2015 noise ordinance amendment makes it a Class 3 Misdemeanor to violate the standard of being plainly audible at 100 feet or more from the boundary of the property from which the sound originates. The updated version that Layton introduced Tuesday would expand the ordinance to include downtown.
Layton is recommending enforcement of the ordinance when noise is plainly audible from 200 feet from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. and 100 feet from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m.
“This would allow businesses and residents located within the Downtown Business District the opportunity to produce sound in a vibrant downtown which is greater than the rest of the city but still within reason,” Layton said.
City Manager Tim Baroody has the option to issue a permit to anyone expecting to host an event that typically would be in violation of the ordinance. The permits are limited to that specific event, time or activity.
The protests that took place throughout downtown last summer following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis would likely be in violation of the new noise ordinance if it is passed by City Council.
Fredericksburg officials didn’t mention the protests in discussing the ordinance. They mainly focused on music from rooftop bars and other restaurants in the city.
“My primary concern is if tonight there’s a very large party at a downtown business and it’s 8 o’clock and the noise is disturbing all of their neighbors within the entire block, there’s not a thing in the world we can do about it,” Layton said.
