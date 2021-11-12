Fredericksburg officials face tight timeline for redistricting

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Fredericksburg Planning and Building Director Chuck Johnston presented two plans to City Council that are in the early stages of development.

The plans are a reaction to census data that demonstrated that Ward 1, which includes the Idlewild subdivision, is too large by 1,946 residents.

Ward 2 is 1,455 residents short of its target. Ward 3 is 515 residents too small and Ward 4 is just right, with only 25 fewer citizens than the target.

“Ward 1 grew and grew this time around,” said Councilman Jason Graham, who ran unopposed for re-election in Ward 1 on Nov. 2. “We have a massive imbalance.”

Johnston said one possibility is to split Idlewild into two different wards to alleviate the overflow, but added that addressing common concerns in the community may suffer as a result of that option.

With more than 28,000 residents in Fredericksburg, the target for each ward is 7,055 people. The districts must be within 5 percent of that number, which means the wards must have anywhere from 6,702 to 7,408 residents.

Under state law, the wards should be composed of contiguous and compact territory. There must be clearly defined and observable boundaries such as a road, street, river or stream.