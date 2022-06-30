Fredericksburg officials, partners support efforts to build Jeremiah Community

On Tuesday, Fredericksburg City Council members voted unanimously to enter into a multi-party memorandum of understanding with advocates for the homeless to one day build somewhere in the region The Jeremiah Community—a permanent supportive housing community for chronically homeless individuals.

The MOU between the city and Micah Ecumenical Ministries, Virginia Supportive Housing and Mary Washington Healthcare, along with support from HUD’s Continuum of Care program partners, moves the partners closer to one day building the new community.

“I’m very excited about this and so proud of the work that everyone’s put in to accomplish this,” Councilman Jason Graham said. “It’s the atomization of our society right now that I feel is one of our biggest problems. It can serve as an example to the rest of the region.”

City documents show the new community could cost about $15 million and would include an apartment building with 60 to 80 units along with a cluster of small homes all built on one parcel within the city or in a neighboring county. The MOU recommends Micah Ecumenical Ministries and Virginia Supportive Housing “could work in partnership to design, construct and own respective parts of a multi-faceted housing development on a single site.”

“Virginia Supportive Housing is going to build an apartment building with 60 to 80 units,” Micah’s Executive Servant-Leader Meghann Cotter said Wednesday. “We’re going to build 30 to 50 small homes ideally as one multi-faceted housing development.”

Micah Ministries, originally formed by nine downtown Fredericksburg churches to coordinate services for the local homeless population, has cared for the chronically homeless community in the area for nearly two decades. The organization oversees a hardy local support system aimed at moving people off the street into permanent housing. They also operate a respite house in the 1500 block of Princess Anne Street.

On Tuesday, Cotter told council members individual care for residents of the new community would far surpass any care they could receive on the street. Included in the new community would be a community center and market, a garden, a health clinic, workshop space, support services and a neighborhood watch.

Cotter said Tuesday’s decision by council members was “a long time coming” and the work done over the last 17 years culminated when council members made their unanimous decision.

“The city is acknowledging that work and we are joining with some really strategic partners to really start having a different kind of conversation about how we’re going to take care of people on the street,” Cotter said.

Micah Ministries chose the name Jeremiah to honor a Fredericksburg homeless man who for 27 years could usually be seen sitting on a bench outside the city’s visitors center.

Earlier this month, during a community gathering organized by Micah Ministries to share its vision for the Jeremiah Community, the Rev. Larry Haun, pastor of Fredericksburg Baptist Church, said when he first met Jeremiah decades ago, he was so distrustful that he would not venture indoors to participate in community dinners, forcing volunteers to pack dinners in to-go containers and stash them in dumpsters for Jeremiah to find. Eventually, Jeremiah began to trust area churches enough to attend meals in person.

Through Micah Ministries’ intervention, Jeremiah finally settled into his own permanent residence about 18 months ago.

“[Jeremiah] is quiet and gentle. He’s an [Army] veteran. He chose to be in the community and not in trouble,” Haun said. “Jeremiah Community would be for the Jeremiahs of Fredericksburg.”

Visit jeremiahcommunity.org or call 540/479-4116 for more information on the new community.

James Scott Baron: 540/374-5438 jbaron@freelancestar.com

