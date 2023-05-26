Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Fredericksburg’s City Council is renewing efforts to determine how best to repurpose one of the city’s crown jewels: the historic Renwick Courthouse complex.

It directed city staff at its January meeting to hire experts in historic preservation and rehabilitation to provide guidance. Commonwealth Preservation Group, a preservation consulting firm in Norfolk, was selected, and cofounder Paige Pollard presented the pros and cons of four possible approaches at Council’s work session Tuesday.

One option is public ownership and funding for whatever reuse Fredericksburg envisions for the former courthouse, Wallace Library and jail on Princess Anne Street, said Pollard, who is an architectural historian and preservation planner. Public ownership fits with the city’s stated goals for the buildings, which have been largely vacant since the new courthouse opened in 2014 and the city’s school system moved its administrative offices to the Walker-Grant Center in 2017.

Save Renwick, a new grassroots organization, and a recent poll that Councilman Matt Kelly conducted on his Facebook page also support keeping the complex in public hands. All three buildings are a significant part of the Fredericksburg Historic District, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The Renwick Courthouse was designed by James Renwick Jr. in the Gothic Revival style and built between 1851 and 1852 on the site of an earlier courthouse where James Monroe and John Marshall practiced law. Renwick later designed the Smithsonian Institute’s iconic “The Castle” in Washington and St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York.

The neoclassical Wallace Library building was built in 1910 and renovated for school administrative offices in the 1970s. The old jail dates to 1928, when the previous jail was dismantled and rebuilt on the same site using poured concrete. It no longer serves as a jail and has been used for storage.

The benefits of publicly owning and funding the complex’s reuse are that it would maintain the city’s control over management and maintenance of the complex, be a long-term investment in a community asset, maintain public access and address the community’s vision for properties, said Pollard. The downside is that it will be costly, maintenance will require specialized oversight because they are historic properties, long-term viability is uncertain and an appropriate reuse must be identified.

An economic feasibility study of possible reuses for the courthouse complex done in 2019 found the top three were turning the buildings into offices, a performance and event venue, or a boutique hotel with a restaurant. It was presented at a public forum that attracted 80 people.

Many who spoke said they were in favor of turning the courthouse into a performing arts venue, although several pointed out that parking would be a problem. There were also questions about whether there would be enough demand for another hotel downtown, since Vakos Cos. had announced plans to build the one now under construction on The Free Lance–Star’s former location at 616 Amelia St.

Pollard pointed to the Slover Library in Norfolk as an example of a successful publicly owned and funded project. A local benefactor provided $20 million in seed money to turn Old Norfolk City Hall into the Slover Library, one of the most technologically advanced libraries in Virginia. Norfolk received $4.15 million through Virginia’s Historic Rehabilitation Tax Credit program for the $80 million project, had plans reviewed by its architectural review board and the Virginia Department of Historic Resources, and established a foundation to support the library’s special needs.

“That project ultimately, in total, became a $60 million project, with $20 million in private funding $20 million from a benefactor and $20 million matching to that benefactor’s donation,” Pollard said. “It’s a huge success story, but it was also a huge investment of time and energy.”

Another option that City Council could consider is to publicly own the complex but seek private funding, she said. That could attract private investment in Fredericksburg, invite a wider array of reuse scenarios, achieve the community vision of retaining ownership of the buildings, and an experienced historic rehabilitation development team can be selected to bring the vision into reality. It can also be challenging to find qualified developers, take a long time to establish mutually acceptable agreements and require a lot of stewardship and oversight by the city to ensure its vision is achieved. But, the public still retains its financial obligation as the responsible party.

“We have talked about putting out a rather open-ended RFP to the private sector, not for sale but for some kind of public-private partnership to say: What would you do with it? Bring us a good idea,” said Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw. “And if we had a good idea presented to us or had some good ideas to deliberate or to debate, then we have the possibility of creating a partnership and of getting funds. Public ownership has always been key.”

Pollard’s other two options were a public-private partnership, which would require significant public investment and involvement by local government, and private ownership of the complex and funding of its rehabilitation, which she noted was controversial, but she wanted to provide all options.

No matter which one City Council ultimately chooses, her recommendations were to decide on a vision for the complex, mothball the vacant buildings to prevent further deterioration, and apply for a National Register of Historic Places designation that’s separate from the one for the Fredericksburg Historic District, which will help when applying for tax credits.

“At this point, I’d like to see us engage as many creative minds as we can on this on this topic,” Greenlaw said. “But I definitely recognize the importance and the significance of it being public access, and now maintaining a certain level of control.”

City Manager Tim Baroody said it’s important that the city continue to rely on outside consultants for help in reaching a decision and that City Council consider forming a group to make recommendations about the Renwick complex’s future at its June 13 meeting. It could include experts, city staff, two council members and others, including representatives from the University of Mary Washington’s Historic Preservation Department, Historic Fredericksburg Foundation Inc. and the Fredericksburg Arts Commission.

“We could report back monthly or quarterly to the full council and in public session until we land on a plan that we all thinks makes sense,” he said. “Doing it open, and with public engagement, I think, is the only way to do it.”