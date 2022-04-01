 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fredericksburg officials seek input on new visitors center

The downtown Fredericksburg Visitor Center, located at 706 Caroline St.

 File / Peter Cihelka / The Free Lance–Star

Fredericksburg officials are seeking input from the community as the city begins planning an enhanced visitors center at 601 Caroline St.

The survey includes five to seven questions about the features, experiences and facilities that are or may be planned for the future visitors center. The survey must be completed by April 21.

The survey is available at surveymonkey.com/r/5MX8872. To request a paper copy, visit the current Fredericksburg Visitor Center at 706 Caroline St. or call 540/373-1776.

Results of the survey will be shared with the public in June.

