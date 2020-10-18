Fredericksburg officials still struggling with what to do with Mary Washington Lodge

Brown said she wants to help the city, but doesn’t think the EDA should endure any financial loss in doing so. She said a primary drawback is that the EDA would supply $25,000 in the first year with no promise that it would “end the maintenance nightmare.”

She said with the proposal not being profitable in the first year, the city is asking for a lot for very little return. The EDA estimated it could rent out the home for $2,500 per month or $30,000 per year based on the current rental market in the city.

According to the proposal from the city, the EDA’s monthly lease rate would be $833 or $10,000 per year.

The EDA would also place $15,000 in a reserve fund to be used for major expenses such as a new HVAC system. Any amount remaining in the reserve fund would be invested into home improvements unless the lease is extended.

The EDA would hire a property manager and take responsibility for all building maintenance. The tenant would pay for utilities. The city would maintain all landscaping on the grounds of the lodge and the adjacent monument/cemetery property.

“We’re at a time right now where putting out money for non-business related things we don’t think is in the overall city’s best interest and not what the EDA does,” Brown said.