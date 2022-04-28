Fredericksburg officials take step to lower speed limit downtown

The Fredericksburg Police Department has issued more than 1,000 citations for speeding since October.

That number could increase, as City Council voted 6–0 to review a proposed ordinance that would reduce the speed limit from 25 miles per hour to 20 on major downtown streets.

City Council will have a final vote on the matter at its May 10 meeting. If the ordinance passes, it will go into effect July 1.

“We’re very interested in reducing speeding throughout the city, downtown especially, as it increasingly becomes a crowded venue on the weekends,” City Manager Tim Baroody said. “We want to continue to encourage that, but in a way that’s safe.”

The areas impacted by the proposal would be Sophia Street between Lafayette Boulevard and Amelia Street; Caroline Street between Lafayette and Lewis Street; William Street between Washington Avenue and Sophia; and Lafayette between Sophia and Prince Edward Street.

Virginia code authorizes local governments to reduce the speed limit to 20 miles per hour in a business district. The definition of a business district is an area where 75 percent or more of the property abutting a street on either side, for a distance of 300 feet or more, is used for business purposes.

A team comprising the city manager’s office, the commonwealth’s attorney’s office, the transportation, public works and planning departments met to identify downtown areas where the state code applies.

Council members said they hope lowering the speed limit isn’t the only measure taken to improve traffic safety downtown.

“I truly believe you don’t monitor speed limits to get people to drive slower. You design the streets to induce people to want to drive more slowly themselves,” Councilman Jason Graham said. “It’s much easier for us to lower a speed limit sign than it is to provide the infrastructure in a way that’s conducive to that.”

Baroody said that there are plans underway to improve safety for pedestrians, drivers and cyclists downtown through traffic-calming measures.

He said that in 2023, work will begin to convert some of the two-lane one-way streets downtown into two-way streets. He said that over time, the major corridors downtown that are one-way streets will become two-ways.

Until that work is complete, Baroody said he will continue to encourage Police Chief Brian Layton to strictly enforce the speed limit.

“This is all about increasing safety downtown as well as throughout the city,” Baroody said.

Councilwoman Kerry Devine said that in addition to enforcing a lower speed limit, city officials should look into providing more traffic safety education. She suggested reviewing the demographics of the offenders to note their age and residence and target them with materials warning of the changes downtown.

“Right now we’re looking at writing a lot more speeding tickets,” Kelly said. “You can’t change a person’s driving habits with a sign.”

Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526 tcoghill@freelancestar.com

