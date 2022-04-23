Fredericksburg officials take steps to implement tourism plan

When the Fredericksburg City Council adopted a 43-page tourism strategic plan in 2020, the pandemic was forcing many people to stay home.

But now that restrictions have been lifted and visitors and residents are eager to explore again, the city’s tourism department is working to see the vision laid out two years ago come to fruition.

“We have such a great story to tell,” said Fredericksburg Assistant Director for Tourism M.C. Morris. “And we will continue to look for ways to share this with more and more residents, businesses and visitors.”

Morris added that the city has a “rich history” and tourism officials are enthusiastic about the opportunity to better package it and present it to the public.

City Council made creating a “top tier” tourism effort one of its official priorities.

The city hired DMO Proz, which provides consulting for destination marketing and management organizations, to craft the strategic plan.

It starts with a brand new website called FXBG.com.

The website was launched at the end of March and features a slideshow with many of the city’s attractions, including Carl’s Ice Cream, Fun Land, the Rappahannock River, the University of Mary Washington and Virginia Credit Union Stadium.

FXBG.com bills Fredericksburg as “where it all comes together” and said the city can be described as “authentic” with art galleries, chef-owned restaurants and craft breweries.

The new website replaces VisitFred.com. Tourism officials believe it aligns better with the city’s new brand, which aims to appeal to a younger and more diverse audience.

The tourism department is also busy on social media with the handle @VisitFxbg.

A large part of the revamped tourism effort is deciding whether to relocate the Fredericksburg Visitors Center from a building at 706 Caroline Street to a larger space on the first floor of 601 Caroline Street, the Executive Plaza building widely panned as “the big ugly.”

A survey has been placed on surveymonkey.com seeking feedback on the relocation possibility. Staunton-based architectural firm Frazier Associates is conducting a community-wide visioning activity on the project.

Forty stakeholders have been invited to attend a meeting to gather more specifics on the process. Plans for the relocation are expected to come to City Council in the next few months, along with a vote to sell the existing visitors center property to the Fredericksburg Economic Development Authority.

Money from the sale is expected to help fund the renovation of 601 Caroline Street.

A new, 15-minute orientation movie is being shown at the visitors center and gives an updated view of the city. It’s displayed in the auditorium, which also features an art exhibit from former James Monroe High School art teacher and Mary Washington professor Johnny Johnson.

The new vision for the tourism department also includes a heavy emphasis on Virginia Credit Union Stadium, where the Fredericksburg Nationals Minor League baseball team plays its home games.

Tourism Sales Manager Victoria Matthews is slated to lead efforts to schedule non-baseball events at the stadium.

Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526

