Fredericksburg officials to consider changes to downtown development

The project is also set to include improvements in lighting, street trees and a brick sidewalk with mirrors installed at the Sophia Street parking garage for increased safety.

The four affordable units will be one studio apartment, one 1-bedroom apartment and two 2-bedroom units.

Chuck Johnston, the city’s Community Planning and Building Director, stressed that the four units are affordable and not low-income.

Vice Mayor Chuck Frye and Councilman Matt Kelly expressed concern that when residents hear the term “affordable,” they don’t realize what that’s based on.

The project calls for the four units to be occupied by families or individuals making less than 50 percent of the median income in the area.

Fredericksburg, along with Spotsylvania and Stafford counties, fall under the National Capital Region, which has one of the highest median incomes in the nation because it includes affluent areas such as Washington, D.C., Arlington and Alexandria.

Councilman Jason Graham asked if the percentage can be dropped to 35 or 40 percent for future projects. Johnston said that’s a possibility, but the city will not invent another formula. It could instead use a preexisting model to determine the definition of affordable.

Kelly said he applauds Mitchell for at least trying to bring some affordable housing to the city.

