Fredericksburg officials update city code to reflect $1,000 petit larceny threshold

After Gov. Ralph Northam signed a bill in 2018 to raise the threshold of petit larceny from $200 to $500, Fredericksburg officials neglected to amend the city code.

This year, Northam signed another bill that went into effect July 1 that doubles the threshold again to $1,000.

Fredericksburg City Council was aware this time around, and members voted unanimously Tuesday night to update its code to reflect the latest state law.

The code in Fredericksburg has increased petit larceny from $200 to $1,000, and the amendment is effective immediately.

“The state takes precedence over us,” Councilman Matt Kelly said. “What happened is we must’ve missed it in 2018. But we’re required to bring ourselves in line with the state.”

Kelly referred to the new code as a “housekeeping chore” to ensure the city is up to date.

The House of Delegates voted to pass the new bill 58–40 earlier this year, while the Senate voted 26–14. Northam said at the time that the new bill brings Virginia in line with 35 other states in the nation as well as Washington. He said it also helps ensure that one mistake doesn’t define an individual’s life.

Petit larceny is considered a Class 1 misdemeanor.