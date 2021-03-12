Fredericksburg officials weigh 3-cent real estate tax hike, recycling fee

Fredericksburg City Council will consider approving a 3-cent increase to the real estate tax rate and a recycling fee of $3 per billing cycle in the fiscal year that starts July 1.

The rate increases would raise an additional $2.6 million for the city's general fund and would help pay for salary increases for city and public safety staff, raises for school division staff, school and public safety infrastructure expansion, and capital improvements.

"These new monies, in addition to organic growth in revenue, are required to responsibly meet increased community service requirements," said City Manager Tim Baroody, who proposed the rate increases as part of a $102.4 million recommended budget for the new fiscal year.

The recommended budget is 8 percent—or $7.6 million—more than the budget for fiscal year 2021, which ends June 30—but about $1 million less than the original 2021 budget Baroody offered prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Baroody said in an interview earlier this week that city government must "still [take] into consideration the impacts of COVID and of public health mitigation measures."