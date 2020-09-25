Fredericksburg officials who hosted Virginia first lady this week 'shell-shocked' to learn she tested positive for virus

The Northams tested positive for the virus Thursday afternoon after a member of the governor’s official residence staff developed symptoms, according to a press release, which also stated the governor has no symptoms and the first lady has mild ones. Both plan to isolate for the next 10 days, and the governor continues to work from the executive mansion.

“As I’ve been reminding Virginians throughout this crisis, COVID-19 is very real and very contagious,” the governor stated. “The safety and health of our staff and close contacts is of utmost importance to Pam and me, and we are working closely with the Department of Health to ensure that everyone is well taken care of.”

Perry was noticeably shaken by the Friday morning announcement of the Northams’ positive tests. She hadn’t been notified by the governor’s staff at that point, but already had canceled weekend plans to visit a friend and see family members.

Six board members and four staff of Downtown Greens were present during the first lady’s visit, and Perry said everyone maintained 6 feet of distance unless someone showed something to another person—such as when Northam held up garden bugs for children to see.

The news put a damper on an otherwise “beautiful visit,” Perry said. “The first lady was so knowledgeable, and it was just a pleasure to have her in the garden. It’s too bad. But this is the current situation that we have, that we’re dealing with.”

