Fredericksburg park will be site of "We the People" rally, but city says it is not a partner

Cantu sent an email to rally organizers requesting the city’s name be taken off. She said city officials had been unaware the city was listed as a partner.

Andrew Stoude, general manager of the Hyatt Place, said Tuesday that he was also unaware the hotel was listed as a partner and would be reaching out to organizers to be removed. Calls to Greens and Grains Café and Billiken’s Smokehouse went unanswered.

“I was not aware we were listed as a partner. I do know we were listed on their website as a hotel option for them,” Stoude said. “We do not discriminate as long as they follow the protocol when they are here. Like anyone else, we cannot judge a person by their political, religious or any other beliefs. But we are absolutely not a partner. We are simply a place for them to stay.”

Cantu said the Fredericksburg government’s only involvement is renting the park to the group and issuing an event permit. She said organizers have been asked to follow masking and social distancing guidelines put forth by Gov. Ralph Northam.