The Fredericksburg Planning Commission is recommending that City Council approve a special use permit request from St. Mary's Catholic Church that consolidates seven existing special use permits and expands the lots covered by the permit to include church-owned properties on Stafford and Augustine avenues and Royston Street.

The Commission on Wednesday voted unanimously — with two of the seven members absent — to approve the request with conditions resulting from discussions between the church, the city planning department and other property-owners in the College Heights neighborhood that have been ongoing since 2022.

Two of the Commission members, Mary Margaret Marshall and Thomas O'Toole, stated that they are members of St. Mary's, but that they felt they could consider the application "fairly, objectively and in the public interest."

According to a memo from zoning administrator Kelly Machen to the Planning Commission that was prepared for the June 14 meeting, city staff last year began investigating allegations from surrounding property owners that the church was using its properties in ways not approved by the existing special use permits.

"The Planning and Building Department Director and the Zoning Administrator met with the applicant last year and determined it would be beneficial for the applicant to request a new SUP that would replace the multiple previous SUP approvals, include additional applicant managed properties, and provide information regarding the applicant’s long-term plans for the properties," the memo states.

The church submitted an application on Feb. 27 of this year, requesting approval for "religious institutional use" of its properties on Stafford, Augustine and Royston and to make "minor improvements, including the construction of a 600-foot-long lighted sidewalk to access the buildings, a 600-square-foot addition to the rectory and a water feature."

College Heights neighbors have continued to express concerns about the church's plans in conversations with city staff and in public hearings this spring.

Some residents worry that the church's expansion will result in the neighborhood feeling institutional instead of residential, that parking will be an issue and that the parish-owned properties will be used for purposes outside those specified by the permit, according to a summary provided to the Planning Commission by the city's senior planner, Mike Craig.

Craig said the church has updated and clarified its development plan based on some of these concerns. It has changed the proposed use for several of the lots from "vacant" to "open space for religious institutional use" and specified that it will need to apply for a separate special use permit if it wants to develop the property beyond residential by-right uses.

He said the proposed permitted uses include assembly spaces for church ministry meetings, offices, caretaker residences or single-family dwellings, and an optional day care use.

The church is proposing to mitigate a possible institutional feel by planting landscaping around its properties, removing a proposed gate and adding motion sensors to the lighting on its houses.

Additionally, Craig said the existing parcel layout will be preserved and the church will not be able to build a structure on its property that is not compatible with the surrounding neighborhood.

Craig said the Planning Commission should recommend that the city's parking advisory committee spend time evaluating on-street parking in the blocks near St. Mary's.

During public comments at Wednesday's meeting, Sue Sargeant, speaking as president of the College Heights Civic Association, said she appreciates the cooperation between the neighborhood, the church and city staff.

"We now have a revision that shows the ongoing communication to get to a document that works better to support the fabric of our College Heights neighborhood," Sargeant said.

She said the association would like the permit to include specific operating hours for the potential day care facility, along with specifications about the type of landscape screening and whether the sidewalks will be ADA-compliant.

But several neighborhood residents who spoke on Wednesday asked the Planning Commission and City Council to say no to the church's application.

Kim Rudisill said she has a problem with "a religious organization that is overstepping their boundaries."

"(St. Mary's) has too many parishioners, too many vehicles, too much property overreach," she said. "There are five different churches within the confines of our neighborhood and only one of them owns an entire block."

She said St. Mary's should look outside the city for space to accommodate its needs.

Anne Little said the growth of St. Mary's is "an issue that you need to think about."

"It seems this large church continues to grow and bite by bite they take pieces of the neighborhood," she said.

Attorney Charlie Payne, representing St. Mary's, said the church "is not here to alienate its neighbors."

"They are simply asking for accommodation in regard to an additional property, not expansion of the church," he said.

Planning Commission Chair David Durham said he thinks there is a benefit to the new special use permit over the collection of separate permits that now exist.

"I would just say that in this case, over the years, the city has granted special use permits to permit St. Mary's to operate properties in the neighborhood," he said. "What this does is, it regularizes that and provides a cleaner version of it. I do believe that in regard to future acquisitions, nobody should make an assumption of what the city's reaction might be. Just because an actor purchases a property and wants to use it for something that it's not approved for doesn't mean it can be used for that."

Planning Director Chuck Johnston said following the vote that staff will begin working on a small area plan for the College Heights section of the city later this year.

He said public hearings would be scheduled in August or September.

"I encourage everyone to be involved in that process," he said. "More detailed policies can be developed in a small area plan to talk about what is the appropriate relationship between institutional uses and residential uses."

Council will take up St. Mary's special use permit later this summer.