The Fredericksburg Planning Commission on Wednesday approved a series modifications to a draft ordinance that would permit accessory dwelling units, or ADUs, by-right in certain zoning districts.

The approved amendments increase the allowable size of an ADU from 400 to 600 square feet if located in an accessory structure and permit an ADU to exceed 600 square feet if it is located in an existing structure.

The commission also approved a revision stating that ADUs can occupy no more than 30% of a rear yard or be located at least 24 feet from the primary dwelling; and another raising the maximum height to 24 feet if there is a 5-foot setback to the side and rear, and the property occupies a corner lot or a lot with a rear alley.

Another approved amendment requires that the property owner reside in the primary dwelling at the time the application for the ADU is submitted, and that the property owner obtain a landlord's license from the Commissioner of the Revenue if the primary dwelling or the ADU is rented out.

All of these amendments passed by narrow majorities, with Chair David Durham and members Adam Lynch, Chris Hornung and Susanna Finn in support and members Mary-Margaret Marshall, Thomas O'Toole and Kenneth Gantt opposed.

O'Toole made a motion to amend the draft ordinance to state that ADUs will not be permitted in accessory structures, but this motion failed.

None of the approved amendments change the permitted occupancy of a lot, which is one or more people related by blood plus two additional tenants or not more than three unrelated people.

The Commission will again consider the draft ADU ordinance at its next meeting on May 10 and it will still have to be approved by City Council before it is effective.

The amendments considered Wednesday were brought forward by planning department staff as a result of public input, which has been ongoing since City Council initiated the process of creating an ADU ordinance in January.

The Planning Commission has held public hearings on the issue at every meeting since January, and planning department staff have hosted multiple community information sessions.

Staff have presented ADUs as a way to meet demand for housing in the city.

The Comprehensive Plan identifies ADUs as a potential tool to provide for "flexibility in the existing housing stock without changing the existing character of residential areas," according to a memo summarizing the issue that staff prepared for Wednesday's meeting.

"The most common formal comment was that ADUs would provide needed housing flexibility for the aging or other sensitive members of the community," the memo states.

ADUs were common in the city prior to zoning regulations initiated in the 1980s. Staff have identified 88 units in existence and expect 10–15 new units to come online per year if the new ordinance is approved.

Accessory structures such as sheds and garages are permitted in residential lots under current zoning, and Planning Director Chuck Johnston said Wednesday that essentially the only difference between current zoning and the new ordinance is that those structures would be permitted to have full kitchens.

"We're not allowing any more people to live in the home than is allowed today, but we're saying they have the right to have a full kitchen that is inspected by a building official and that is put in correctly," he said.

But commission members who did not support the proposed amendments said they don't think city staff has adequately articulated a reason for permitting ADUs.

"I want to highlight that I don’t think we looked at where the need came from," Gantt said.

He continued to say that he thinks the need that has been expressed is more a desire to profit from real estate.

Marshall said she doesn't think other commission members and staff are listening to the public.

"The main thing that’s come from the public is that they wanted property owners to be identified as the ADU manager and that the primary dwelling shall be the owner's primary residence," she said. "I don't understand why we are not listening to the general public."

Hornung said he "takes issue" with those statements.

"We have been deliberative," he said. "It may not be perfect, but our role is to craft an ordinance that took in citizen concerns, and I feel like this draft is the best we could put forward."