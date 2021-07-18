Fredericksburg plans median on State Route 3 at Royal Farms

Residents who live near a new Royal Farms convenience store and gas station in Fredericksburg are getting an expedited median.
Fredericksburg City Council voted unanimously last week to amend the budget and reallocate $100,000 for the construction of a median on State Route 3 that would take away the ability for anyone exiting the Royal Farms at 5000 Plank Road to turn left across traffic.
The second reading of the amendment is scheduled for the next City Council meeting on Aug. 10, but no issues are expected.
The construction of the median is slated to begin in September and will be folded into a Virginia Department of Transportation repaving project that was already scheduled.
City Manager Tim Baroody had a “no left turn” sign placed at the exit of the Royal Farms last month after several nearby residents complained it was dangerous to make the turn.
Baroody said last month that the median project couldn’t begin until funds were available through a VDOT grant in 2024, but city resident Laurie Bendall and others said that timeline was unacceptable. Bendall wrote a letter to City Council in advance of Tuesday’s meeting stating she was thrilled that the city is taking action.
“We are thankful city staff has engaged with VDOT to make that stretch of the road a priority for the community and the [Interstate] 95 travelers,” Bendall wrote.
Bendall said she and others are grateful that city officials allowed them to be a part of the process and that their voices were heard.
Councilman Matt Kelly expressed concern that the funds for the project will now come from the city instead of from the Strategically Targeted Affordable Roadway Solutions funds associated with VDOT’s Smart Scale program. But VDOT officials have informed city leaders that the STARS funds can be used for a different project.
Still, Kelly said some drivers disobey street signs and obstructions such as medians no matter what.
“We can’t spend enough money to stop stupid,” Kelly said.
In other business Tuesday night, City Council voted to end the local pandemic emergency.
All boards and commissions will return to in-person meetings by Aug. 1, with restricted ability to call in.
Written public comments will still be accepted by 1:30 p.m. the day of a City Council meeting. However, the drop box outside City Hall for comments will be discontinued.
Council members also repealed the Continuity of Government Ordinance that had been in effect since March 2020. The ordinance was used by City Council and other local governing bodies to enable them to conduct business safely during the pandemic.
Council also approved a budget amendment for Fredericksburg City Public Schools recognizing an additional $3.9 million for various purposes in the school grants fund. The fund accounts for cafeteria programs and other state and federal education grant programs.
A total of $3.4 million came from the CARES Act Esser II grant. That money was designated for instructional needs, summer school, HVAC replacement and repair, learning cottages and technology.
Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526