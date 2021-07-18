Fredericksburg plans median on State Route 3 at Royal Farms

Residents who live near a new Royal Farms convenience store and gas station in Fredericksburg are getting an expedited median.

Fredericksburg City Council voted unanimously last week to amend the budget and reallocate $100,000 for the construction of a median on State Route 3 that would take away the ability for anyone exiting the Royal Farms at 5000 Plank Road to turn left across traffic.

The second reading of the amendment is scheduled for the next City Council meeting on Aug. 10, but no issues are expected.

The construction of the median is slated to begin in September and will be folded into a Virginia Department of Transportation repaving project that was already scheduled.

City Manager Tim Baroody had a “no left turn” sign placed at the exit of the Royal Farms last month after several nearby residents complained it was dangerous to make the turn.

Baroody said last month that the median project couldn’t begin until funds were available through a VDOT grant in 2024, but city resident Laurie Bendall and others said that timeline was unacceptable. Bendall wrote a letter to City Council in advance of Tuesday’s meeting stating she was thrilled that the city is taking action.