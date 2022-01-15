Fredericksburg plastic bag tax causes consternation in Stafford, Spotsy

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Some folks got really upset because when they called it to the attention of the store workers, they didn’t have the ability to correct the problem, and that added to the level of frustration,” Mayausky said. “So I think it was important that both Deborah and I engaged the corporate partners as quickly as possible.”

Mayausky said even store managers had no ability to fix the issue because the tax was automatically updated in the system from corporate headquarters.

He said he became aware of the issue earlier this month and put out a Facebook post requesting the names of businesses that were charging the tax. Last week, he mailed out a letter to all retailers in the county.

“My Facebook messages have gone down dramatically [since the correspondence],” Mayausky said.

In Spotsylvania, shoppers reported being charged the tax at Marshall’s in Cosner’s Corner, the Southpoint Walmart, CVS, Walgreens and other stores with Fredericksburg addresses.

“We are preparing to send out letters to businesses and informing them that they should not be collecting the tax,” Williams said.