Fredericksburg police chief recaps a 'challenging year' for department

As Fredericksburg Police Chief Brian Layton prepared a slideshow presentation for City Council on Saturday, he said the headline summed up the past 11 months: “2020 Has Been a Challenging Year.”
“I don’t know about all of you,” Layton said, “but I am looking forward to turning the page and diving into 2021.”
Layton said this year has been a rough one for those in his profession.
He noted it’s been marred by the COVID-19 pandemic, an attempt to set fire to the city police station on May 31, “civil unrest” that led to unprecedented turnover in his department. He’s seen neighboring counties give raises to deputies, driving up the cost of keeping staff, and there are new regulations passed by the General Assembly that require officers to limit the use of force.
Layton said dialogue across the nation since the deaths of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Breonna Taylor in Louisville at the hands of police officers have made it a profession many are no longer interested in.
“There was, and I think somewhat continues, a national narrative that vilifies our police force throughout the nation,” he said. “It’s just not fair, quite honestly. I think folks are starting to grasp that. But that type of narrative has a considerable impact on the psyches of an American police officer.”
Layton said he’s experienced that impact firsthand, and has seen it affect others in Fredericksburg.
After his department faced scrutiny for the way it handled protesters from May 31 to June 2, particularly for using tear gas, 14 officers left the force.
There have been 17 departures this year, compared with 13 in the previous three years combined.
Of the 14 that left since May 31, two retired, six went to work in another locality and another half-dozen changed their career paths entirely.
“They had options outside of public service and they chose to take them,” Layton said. “I think it leads back to that narrative and what we experienced as an agency.”
Layton said his staff lost a lot of “institutional knowledge” with the two retirees, and he’s concerned about being able to recruit and retain young officers.
The city granted his request to give $3,500 yearly raises to department staff and raise the starting salary for an officer from $46,518 to $50,018.
Layton said four new officers have been hired, but need to be trained and won’t be ready to patrol until October. The department remains 10 officers down and placed advertisements on three local radio stations that began airing Wednesday.
Layton said once his staff is replenished, the goal is to establish better community policing efforts, particularly downtown, on Fall Hill Avenue, and in the Hazel Hill and Mayfield neighborhoods.
“We’re not doing as good a job as we should be doing in those specific neighborhoods,” Layton said. “But we will get better as our numbers climb.”
Layton said new hires and veteran leaders participating in more extensive training will improve his force. He noted the FBI National Academy and the Police Executive Research Forum at the University of Richmond are two training options.
But some in the community who scrutinize the actions of police officers said training isn’t necessarily the solution, because officers will often revert to natural instincts when making an arrest or confronting citizens.
“While training is an issue, it still falls on how they’re going to act on it,” said Del. Joshua Cole, D-Fredericksburg, who participated in local demonstrations against police brutality earlier this year. “You can get all the knowledge and wisdom in the world, but how are you going to react on that training you received?”
Cole was having a Facebook Live conversation Tuesday night with Sen. Scott Surovell, a fellow Democrat who represents part of Stafford County, when he made those comments. He added that the “culture” of a police department matters more than any training they receive. Surovell agreed.
“When you put some new officers together with more experienced ones, you’ll find that no matter how you trained them, they’ll start deferring to the older one,” Surovell said. “That’s exactly what happened with George Floyd.”
Layton said training isn’t his only solution to an improved department. His force added five new members to the Citizen’s Advisory Panel after two retired and three more were installed to beef up the board.
The chief said his mission in 2021 is to have the CAP more deeply involved. He wants them to join officers for ride-along opportunities, get engaged in the hiring process and serve on review panels.
They’re also going to be asked to sit in at the 911 center to observe and attend special training that officers receive on fair and impartial policing and de-escalation techniques.
“We are really going to immerse them in the workings of the police department,” Layton said.
Layton also plans to start an Explorer’s program for youth to get an up-close look at the department. He said hopefully by the time they’re 21, they’ll apply to join the force.
Layton said another initiative for next year is improved coordination with departments in the surrounding counties because the city found during the protests “we really can’t survive without our regional partners.”
The action of city police officers during the protests were reviewed internally and no wrongdoing was discovered. An independent review by PERF is due by the end of January.
“We look forward to seeing their ideas on improved training, improved directives,” Layton said. “We look forward to seeing what they have to say that we can do to be better.”
Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526
