Fredericksburg police chief recaps a 'challenging year' for department

“When you put some new officers together with more experienced ones, you’ll find that no matter how you trained them, they’ll start deferring to the older one,” Surovell said. “That’s exactly what happened with George Floyd.”

Layton said training isn’t his only solution to an improved department. His force added five new members to the Citizen’s Advisory Panel after two retired and three more were installed to beef up the board.

The chief said his mission in 2021 is to have the CAP more deeply involved. He wants them to join officers for ride-along opportunities, get engaged in the hiring process and serve on review panels.

They’re also going to be asked to sit in at the 911 center to observe and attend special training that officers receive on fair and impartial policing and de-escalation techniques.

“We are really going to immerse them in the workings of the police department,” Layton said.

Layton also plans to start an Explorer’s program for youth to get an up-close look at the department. He said hopefully by the time they’re 21, they’ll apply to join the force.