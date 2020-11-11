Fredericksburg Police Department eyeing use of electric vehicles

The Fredericksburg Police Department has taken the first step in the process of converting its fleet of vehicles to alternative fuels.

In response to City Council’s adoption of a 100 percent renewable energy resolution last December and the Clean and Green Fredericksburg initiative, the police department has partnered with Virginia Clean Cities for guidance on converting to electric vehicles and the use of other alternative fuels.

The pilot project aims to convert a portion of the department’s fleet, which includes 39 patrol vehicles and 22 administrative vehicles, to alternative fuels. City spokeswoman Sonja Cantu said the goal is to develop a plan to purchase the vehicles next July.

The city’s goal is to reduce petroleum consumption and emissions, advance air quality and reduce fuel costs. It also hopes to promote a cleaner environment for residents and visitors.

Virginia Clean Cities was founded in 1996 and is based at James Madison University in Harrisonburg. It provides technical assistance to Virginia’s 872 alternative fuel stations and 100 alternative fuel fleets. Last year, Virginia Clean Cities claims it reduced fuel use by 36.4 million gallons and 151,000 tons of greenhouse gas emissions.