Fredericksburg Police department takes first step toward a 100% hybrid patrol car fleet

City police officials found a way to make patrolling the streets of Fredericksburg a little more friendly to the environment.

On Wednesday, the Fredericksburg Police Department announced three new hybrid Ford Police Interceptor Utility vehicles have been added to its fleet, and five more are expected next year. Officials with the department said the goal is to have an all-hybrid fleet of police patrol cars in the next five to seven years.

“I actually really like it, it’s different,” said Robert Brown, a 12-year city police veteran. “It takes a little adjusting, but right now, you can’t even hear (the engine).”

Brown said since getting behind the wheel of the new SUV about one month ago, he’s already racked up about 1,400 miles on city patrols. Compared to the nearly identical gas SUV he previously drove, Brown said the new hybrid has more room inside—especially on the passenger side—and when he turns the key to start the motor, the vehicle is silent.

“You look at the dash and the ‘ready’ light will pop on, letting you know that the vehicle is ready to be driven,” Brown said. “It literally doesn’t make a sound.”

The transition to hybrid police vehicles is all part of Fredericksburg City Council’s vision of powering all municipal operations with 100% renewable energy by 2035 or earlier. Hybrid police cars can help the city meet that goal because the fuel-saving vehicles are powered by an engine, along with an electric motor that uses energy stored in batteries. The result is greater fuel economy and lower emissions.

The city had previously commissioned Virginia Clean Cities to examine the benefits of switching to an all-hybrid police fleet. The study found the city’s 40 patrol vehicles each racked up 6,533 to 8,327 miles per year, costing the department more than $22,000 in fuel.

Ford claims the hybrid Interceptors get 24 miles per gallon in the city, compared to the gas-powered 3.6 liter versions that burn a gallon of gas every 17 miles. Brown said the gas mileage on the highway is much higher, but he said he’s already seeing savings on fuel during his daily shifts. In his former, non-hybrid patrol car, Brown said he had to visit the gas pumps every day for a refill, but now he goes two days without a stop.

“The fuel consumption is really nice,” Brown said. “On highway miles, they’re real good. It saves a lot of fuel.”

Ford also claims police vehicles spend about 61% of an 8-hour shift idling. Brown said that powers communication equipment so officers remain connected to the network. Ford said the hybrid Police Interceptor Utility reduces engine idle time by powering the vehicle with a lithium-ion battery. It results in the engine running only intermittently to top off the battery.

“When this car idles, you can’t even tell it’s on,” Brown said. “It’s 100% quiet.”

The Police Interceptor Utility also has specialized equipment designed for law enforcement. Some of the features include deflective steel intrusion plates built into the driver and front-passenger seat backs; enhanced driver protection in the sides as well as the cabin of the vehicle; and the ability to withstand a 75 mph rear-end collision that Ford claims is the “only vehicle in the world engineered to meet this test.”

“I’m pretty sure there’s a bunch of hidden features on this car we don’t know about,” Brown said.

The new patrol cars are “pursuit-rated,” making them better equipped for the sustained high-speed runs that include hard turns and hard braking.

“The pickup, the power transfers really fast,” Brown said. “I’m actually impressed by it.”

For more information on the Fredericksburg clean and green initiative, visit Fredericksburgva.gov.