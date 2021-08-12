Fredericksburg police implementing 64 recommendations from review of protest response

“I think the reliance on guidance and training was overshadowed by anxiousness, emotion and what was going on at the time,” Gantt said.

Gantt said the protests of 2020 were a learning experience for all city officials because the demonstrations were at a scope not previously seen in the Fredericksburg area.

Still, Meredith Beckett, another CAP member, said she doesn’t believe the PERF report will dramatically impact policing in Fredericksburg because the department was already in the process of improving its policies.

But Thomas said if the overall landscape of policing in the city isn’t changed by PERF, the way the FPD handles mass demonstrations has been tremendously altered.

Thomas said despite her concerns with the teargassing incident, she believes that after PERF, Fredericksburg should have the most properly trained force in the region.

“I think future-wise, they are on the right track 100 percent,” Thomas said. “Ever since the protests, they’ve just been on a really great upward trend. They really are, in my opinion, the police department in the area that you would want to work for or have come to your house.”