Fredericksburg police implementing 64 recommendations from review of protest response

The Fredericksburg Police Department has completed its review of an independent report on its handling of protests last year and has agreed to implement 64 of the 66 recommendations.
Three committees were tasked with reviewing all the recommendations made by the Police Executive Research Forum, which was hired by the city government to do an independent review of the department’s handling of protests in Fredericksburg from May 31 through June 2, 2020.
Chief Brian Layton made a presentation of the final results to Fredericksburg City Council on Tuesday night and said 62 of the recommendations were accepted and are already being implemented. The chief said two of the remaining four recommendations involving the creation of a Critical Incident Review Board will be implemented by the end of October.
Two PERF suggestions were rejected. Those were to arrange for medical response in advance if it is anticipated that electronic control weapons such as Tasers will be used and to create a policy limiting the use of drones, undercover officers and cameras to instances when the department has reliable information that criminal activity will occur.
Layton said the Taser recommendation was rejected because ambulances in the region are limited and to request one for standby isn’t feasible. He said the policy limiting surveillance tools was turned down because the use of drones is superior to ground-level surveillance and frees up staff for other purposes.
Recommendation No. 21 regarding high-level collaboration between neighboring law enforcement agencies to understand mutual aid responses was assigned to Layton and is an ongoing discussion. Layton said city officers regularly train with Stafford County officers, but Spotsylvania and King George counties don’t yet have civil disturbance teams in place.
The Fredericksburg Police Department’s response to all recommendations can be found on fredericksburgva.gov under the Community and Commitment to Equity & Inclusion tabs.
Layton said the past year-plus has been trying for him and his department as community members and PERF criticized the police response to the local protests over the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin last May.
After PERF, the department’s new policy is to recognize that any mass demonstration has two equal components—the First Amendment rights of the protesters and ensuring the safety of the general public.
“Through our experiences over the past 14 months, I know the FPD is better prepared than ever to support our community’s First Amendment rights while also assuring the safety of our residents, our business owners, our employees and our visitors,” Layton said.
‘SANCTITY OF HUMAN LIFE’The committees in charge of the recommendations consisted of Police Department staff, officers from neighboring counties and members of the Citizen’s Advisory Panel.
One contentious recommendation was No. 30: PERF’s suggestion that the department should add a policy emphasizing the sanctity of human life. For example, in Baltimore, the directive states: “The policy of the Baltimore Police Department is to value and preserve human life in all situations.”
Capt. Patrick Reed informed City Council in April that the recommendation was “under review.” It has now been added to the department’s Response to Resistance and Crowd Management Policy.
Citizen’s Advisory Panel member Joye Thomas was on the committee faced with that recommendation. Thomas said the hold-up was that some believed it was unnecessary to include because it’s a “no-brainer” to preserve life.
Thomas disagreed, citing the department’s use of chemical agents against protesters that also made contact with bystanders and the officers themselves. The review by PERF found that there wasn’t enough time between dispersal warnings and the release of the chemical agents.
“I said, ‘It’s not a no-brainer because you guys teargassed a bunch of humans and not necessarily caring about their sanctity of life,’ ” Thomas said. “Not to mention you didn’t just teargas a bunch of protesters, you teargassed a bunch of residents in the city. So where was that protection for human life?”
Thomas, who helped launch Black Lives Matter FXBG, said it was disappointing witnessing the police response to the protests. She said she’s yet to hear Layton or any city official directly apologize to Fredericksburg residents who were teargassed while sitting in their apartments.
“I live in one of the tallest buildings downtown on the third floor and I was being teargassed with everyone in my building,” Thomas said.
The University of Mary Washington marketing assistant said outside of City Hall she warned a group of youthful protesters that teargas was about to be deployed, but they did not leave. She said once the chemical agents were released, she hugged two female officers and they all cried.
A group of protesters have filed a civil lawsuit against the City of Fredericksburg and Stafford County as a result of the tear gas dispersal.
“It was really bad,” Thomas said.
A LEARNING EXPERIENCE
Kenneth Gantt is also a member of the city’s CAP. Gantt is a retired military veteran with multiple combat tours. He’s now the deputy director of Biometric Identity Management in the Department of Homeland Security.
“There are a couple of things I understand about being in the heat of the moment when you’ve got an event going on,” Gantt said.
Gantt served on the committee reviewing Incident Command System and Training Committee recommendations. He said he discovered the FPD had a reliable set of documents that it uses to execute operations, “but unfortunately they were not as widely understood as they could be.”
“I think the reliance on guidance and training was overshadowed by anxiousness, emotion and what was going on at the time,” Gantt said.
Gantt said the protests of 2020 were a learning experience for all city officials because the demonstrations were at a scope not previously seen in the Fredericksburg area.
Still, Meredith Beckett, another CAP member, said she doesn’t believe the PERF report will dramatically impact policing in Fredericksburg because the department was already in the process of improving its policies.
But Thomas said if the overall landscape of policing in the city isn’t changed by PERF, the way the FPD handles mass demonstrations has been tremendously altered.
Thomas said despite her concerns with the teargassing incident, she believes that after PERF, Fredericksburg should have the most properly trained force in the region.
“I think future-wise, they are on the right track 100 percent,” Thomas said. “Ever since the protests, they’ve just been on a really great upward trend. They really are, in my opinion, the police department in the area that you would want to work for or have come to your house.”
Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw called the final PERF report “a remarkable body of work” and said it is even more impressive because it emerged from a “time of great stress” on the department.
Councilman Matt Kelly said the next step is to take the report to the public to see how citizens receive it.
“I think it is important to go back to the community and say, ‘We understand what happened. We learned from what happened. … This is what’s changed and this is how we move forward,’ ” Kelly said.
Layton said the morale of the department has improved since 2020. He said many of the vacancies that occurred after the protests have been filled and he hopes his staff is at full strength by the end of the year.
“We certainly went through a rough patch, but it wasn’t just us,” Layton said. “It was the nation … to have some good come out of that is the absolute best outcome.”
