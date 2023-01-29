Fredericksburg police investigate reported attempted abduction

The Fredericksburg Police Department is investigating a report involving the attempted abduction of a 10-year-old girl Friday evening in the city.

According to a news release, the alleged incident occurred about 4:15 p.m. in the 2500 block of the Commons apartment complex on Cowan Boulevard. The girl was in the area of the leasing office when a man got out of his parked vehicle and began talking to her.

The girl reported that the man suddenly grabbed her and put her hands behind her back. She was able to get away from him and ran home as the man drove away in a gray sedan.

The man was described as a white man in his 40s, about 5 feet 8 inches tall with an average build. He was wearing a black T-shirt, gray jeans and black glasses. Police said the victim's family reported that the man had been seen in the apartment complex area before.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 540/373-3122. Anonymous tips can be made by sending a text to "847-411" and texting "FPDtip" followed by the tip.