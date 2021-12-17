Fredericksburg police investigating death of child hit by car

Fredericksburg police are still investigating a tragic accident Wednesday in which a 7-year-old boy was run over and killed at a city apartment complex.

City police spokeswoman Sarah Morris said the boy was walking with family members about 5:30 p.m. on a sidewalk in the 1700 block of Noyack Lane at the Valor Apartment complex as they approached a roadway. A 77-year-old man in a Toyota truck approached a stop sign at the same time.

The boy walked into the street as the driver went through the stop sign and ran over the child, police said. Emergency workers provided first aid to the victim before he was rushed to Mary Washington Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Morris said the driver remained at the scene and has been cooperative in the ongoing investigation. No charges had been filed as of Friday.

The Stafford Sheriff's Office traffic reconstruction team is assisting city police in the investigation, which includes video.

