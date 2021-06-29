Fredericksburg police say witnesses identified murder suspect as shooter

Fredericksburg police say witnesses led them to the suspect being held in the shooting death of a Stafford County man.

Jacquin Norman Davis was arraigned in Fredericksburg General District Court on Tuesday and had a preliminary hearing set for Aug. 10. According to a search warrant, Davis has been identified by witnesses as the person who shot Chinonso Ibe on Saturday night.

Davis, a 45-year-old Stafford County resident, faces second-degree murder and firearm charges stemming from the shooting in the 100 block of Wellington Lakes Drive.

Police responded to a 911 call and found Ibe with a gunshot wound. The 39-year-old Stafford resident was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Davis was arrested early Sunday morning, according to police, who have not said what led to the shooting. Davis is being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

In a search warrant seeking DNA evidence, Fredericksburg Police Detective Gloria Mejia wrote that Davis told her he didn’t know Ibe or anything about the shooting. But witnesses told Mejia that Davis and Ibe had been in an altercation.

“Through investigation and witness statements, Jacquin Davis was positively identified as the shooter,” she wrote in the affidavit.

The detective issued the warrant to collect DNA to test against Ibe’s clothes and fingernail scrapings and to test Davis’ hands for gunshot residue.

