Fredericksburg police seek Citizens Advisory Panel applicants

The Fredericksburg Police Department is expanding its Citizens Advisory Panel and accepting applications to fill five spots.

The department created the panel in 2015 to facilitate communication between the department and key stakeholders in the community. Its goal is to enhance community relations by creating a climate of trust between the community and the department and provide a forum for the police chief to find solutions by listening to concerns regarding police services or social problems.

The department is committed to ensuring that the panel is inclusive, and includes people between the ages of 18–30; representatives from schools and universities; the business community; the faith-based community; the LGBTQ community; and racial, social or economic justice organizations.

The panel’s charter is available on the city’s website at fredericksburgva.gov/DocumentCenter/View/17833/CAP-Charter, and the application form is available at fredericksburgva.gov/FormCenter/Police-Department-22/Citizen-Advisory-Panel-Application-341. Applications must be turned in by the close of business Aug. 14.