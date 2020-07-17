Fredericksburg’s police department will give an overview of its operations, discuss its complaint process and answer questions from 5–6:15 p.m. July 29 in the James Monroe High School auditorium.
The department has come under fire for its treatment of protesters, which included the use of tear gas, during protests from May 31 through June 2. Protesters have also demanded that charges be dropped for those who were arrested for breaking curfew during that time.
Police Chief Brian Layton told City Council at its July 14 meeting that the event may become the first in a series. It will open with an overview of the department’s three divisions, and include an explanation of the differences between sworn and non-sworn employees and a discussion about what the department’s national accreditation by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies is and means for the community.
He’ll also explain how people can file a complaint with the department, what’s involved in the process, what people can expect if they file a complaint and the role that body cameras play in the process. In addition, he’ll talk about some of the anti-bias, verbal de-escalation and defensive tactics training that the city’s police receive regularly.
“At the end, we’ll wrap it up with hopefully a 10- to 15-minute question and answer period in there and really dive into some of those topics,” Layton said.
Registration at bit.ly/3h2fvDF is required to attend the event, which will be limited to 250 people. Social distancing protocol will be implemented, face coverings are required.
The event is one of a number of steps the police department and City Council have taken to address racial inequity and discrimination since protests against police violence and racial injustice began in Fredericksburg. They came on the heels of the Memorial Day death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Layton said the police department’s Citizen Advisory Panel plans to expand from six to nine members. They are looking to add younger members, as well as business owners and representatives from racial, social and economic justice organizations. The panel will meet Monday to finalize its charter and discuss recruitment of new members.
In addition, City Council approved a three-phase plan at its June 23 meeting that includes a review of police actions during the protests, identification and recommendation of proposed criminal justice reforms, and community-wide discussions relating to racial disparities and why they persist.
Council members approved the hiring of the Police Executive Research Forum at their July 14 meeting. PERF will conduct an independent review of Fredericksburg’s law enforcement practices and use of force and arrests during the May 31 to June 2 demonstrations. The work is expected to take six to eight months and cost $125,000.
