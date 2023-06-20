Fredericksburg police have apparently identified a suspect in the recent slaying of a 19-year-old city man.

Antoine Fox was shot multiple times and killed early June 10 in the 1700 block of Lafayette Boulevard. He was on the ground bleeding when officers responded to a 911 call, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

City police have since made several requests for information from the public and have offered an undisclosed reward. As of Tuesday, no arrest had been made.

But according to an affidavit for a search warrant filed in Spotsylvania Circuit Court, police have identified a suspected shooter. According to the affidavit filed by city detective C.L. Dobson, police have received several anonymous tips identifying a young man as being directly involved in Fox's death. Police have also talked to a witness whose description of the suspect matches the person police are investigating.

The young man's name is listed in the affidavit, but is not being published because he had not been charged.

The affidavit states that the suspect and his associates have recently posted rap videos on social media in which they are displaying multiple firearms and threatening to do harm to members of a group police say Fox was associated with.

Police have acquired the suspect's cellphone number, which Dobson wrote was verified by his mother. Attempts to reach the suspect have gone directly to voicemail, the affidavit states.

The search warrant allows police to search the suspect's phone for activity and location between noon the day before the shooting through 5 a.m. June 10.