Fredericksburg protesters file lawsuit against local governments and officials

“What the city and the county did here was pretty horrific to these plaintiffs and to the other protesters who were there and endured the violence by the police,” Murray said. “So we’re also seeking punitive damages on top of the compensatory damages.”

The PERF report criticized Fredericksburg police for their use of chemical agents on protesters near police headquarters on Cowan Boulevard shortly after 8:30 p.m. May 31 and near the city courthouse downtown later that same night. Stafford deputies also used tear gas on protesters June 1 on the Falmouth Bridge as hundreds marched in support of Black Lives Matter and to protest the death of George Floyd during an arrest by Minneapolis police officers on May 25.

“Plaintiffs were peacefully speaking out against racial injustice and police brutality,” said Soohyun Choi, another attorney at Relman Colfax. “Yet, at the direction of local government, police officers indiscriminately and repeatedly attacked plaintiffs with dangerous chemical weapons, to stop them from voicing their criticisms of the police.”

The lawsuit alleges that the curfew Fredericksburg City Manager Tim Baroody issued from May 31–June 6 criminalized the plaintiffs’ expression of free speech.