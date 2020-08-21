Fredericksburg protests halted after five organizers test positive for virus

Group members took to the streets of Fredericksburg after the death of George Floyd on May 25 to “peacefully protest police brutality across the nation,” according to their Facebook page. They’ve held regular protests as part of the Black Lives Matter movement since then, some of which have produced complaints about traffic problems and blocked intersections.

One woman who called 911 in June because she said a protester had jumped onto her car—and frightened her young child—filed a misdemeanor charge, which was dismissed in court this week.

The group’s goal is to focus on “anti-racist advocacy” and community service, such as a clean-up campaign along the banks of the Rappahannock River last month, to “achieve this change and progress right here in our city,” according to Facebook. FXBG Free’s list of demands includes accountability, and an external investigation, of the Fredericksburg Police Department for what it describes as “overzealous and excessive use of force” during protests May 31.