Fredericksburg racial equity survey results to be presented in virtual session Thursday

The International Coalition of Sites of Conscience facilitated a Racial Equity Survey for Fredericksburg earlier this fall with more than 150 participants.

The findings will be presented to the public in a report Thursday at 1 p.m. in a virtual session using Zoom.

To view the report live Thursday, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87894093858.

The meeting’s link can also be found on the city’s website under public engagement, Racial Equity Survey Results.

The virtual session will be recorded and a link to the recording and a written report will be posted on the city’s website by Monday. The virtual report will also be available for viewing on YouTube at a later date.

Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526 tcoghill@freelancestar.com​

