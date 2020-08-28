Fredericksburg region COVID-19 rise by 39 cases

The Rappahannock Area Health District reported 39 new COVID-19 cases Friday for a cumulative total of 4,359. That included 1,769 cases in Spotsylvania County; 1,660 in Stafford County; 472 in Fredericksburg; 256 in Caroline County; and 202 in King George County.
No new deaths were reported, keeping the cumulative total at 61 area deaths attributed to the virus.
In the last seven days, 7.6 percent of all those tested locally for the virus had positive results. That’s higher than the state average of 6.8 percent.
Since March, there have been 49,999 COVID-19 tests given in the district.
Elsewhere in the region, there have been 1,104 cases in Culpeper County; 742 in Fauquier County; 257 in Orange County; and 223 in Westmoreland County.
Virginia reported 1,013 new cases and 23 new deaths on Friday for a cumulative total of 117,592 cases and 2,550 deaths associated with COVID-19.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.