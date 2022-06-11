Fredericksburg region gears up for Juneteenth celebrations

It was 124 years ago when the Mount Bethel Baptist Association purchased a 75-acre parcel of land in King George County for $600.

The Mount Bethel Christian Retreat Center at 17420 Mount Bethel Lane is now one of the largest Black-owned waterfront properties on the East Coast.

Organizers of a Fredericksburg-area Juneteenth celebration believed Mount Bethel would be an ideal location for a festival next Saturday at noon.

The event, hosted by a group of community service organizations in the region, is one of several that will take place Saturday in honor of Juneteenth National Independence Day, which was introduced as a federal holiday last year.

“It came about because we were looking to do something in the King George area,” said Charita Mariner of #ENOUGH, one of the organizations sponsoring the event. “We serve so many different counties, but we haven’t done a lot in this community. We wanted to do something at this historic site and really bring awareness to this gorgeous property. We’re really excited about it.”

A group of Baptist churches from Washington, Maryland and Virginia owns Mount Bethel.

Mariner said the Juneteenth event will be an opportunity to showcase the property to those who are unaware that it’s available to rent for family reunions, weddings, church events and other activities.

The property includes a baseball diamond, basketball court and volleyball area.

On Saturday, the Fredericksburg-based Major League Band will perform. There will also be a car and bike show, as well as more than 30 vendors and some food trucks. The King George Fire Department will participate, and the county’s parks & recreation department will facilitate children’s activities.

“It’s a Black family reunion,” Mariner said. “It’s a huge celebration. There will be other Juneteenth events and we encourage everyone to attend them all.”

The Spotsylvania NAACP will host an event Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at the John J. Wright Educational & Cultural Center Museum, 7565 Courthouse Road. Afterward, transportation will be provided to the King George event for anyone who wishes to attend.

Spotsylvania NAACP President Moe Petway said the event won’t be as festive as others in the area.

“What we’re doing is acknowledging that Juneteenth exists and did happen and we’ll have a short activity here just to commemorate and celebrate,” Petway said. “So if people want to go to King George afterward, we’ll have one van to take them to that event.”

Also in Spotsylvania, Rho Zeta Sigma will host an event at the Patriot Park amphitheater from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The fraternity is expecting between 100 and 150 attendees. There will be music, food trucks and local talent on display.

There will also be events in Stafford and Caroline counties on Saturday and one in Fredericksburg on Sunday. The event in the city will be held at the Old Walker–Grant at 200 Gunnery Road from 1–9:30 p.m.

There will be a fashion show, rap battle, flag football, games for kids, gospel music, a DJ and a tribute to fallen loved ones, among other activities. Fireworks will cap the festivities.

Stafford’s NAACP branch will host an indoor and outdoor event at Colonial Forge High School beginning at 11 a.m. The outdoor program ends at 6 p.m. Adults and children are encouraged to attend.

The program will include music, dance, drama, spoken word poetry, indoor and outdoor exhibits and activities for all ages. A silent auction will be held inside and vendors and food trucks will be on hand.

Admission is free, but guests are encouraged to register through Eventbrite.

The event in Caroline is a two-part celebration. For the first part, there is an afternoon worship service Sunday, June 12, at Second Baptist Church in Ruther Glen. Guests are encouraged to wear heritage attire.

Part two is set for Saturday from noon until dusk at Caroline Park, 19127 County Park Drive in Milford. There will be a DJ, vendors, food, games, prizes, live music and dance performances.

Caroline County Administrator Charles Culley said the large Juneteenth gathering in 2021 caught county officials off-guard. Culley said safety protocols have been put in place to ensure this year’s event is in compliance with county code.

“I think everything is worked out,” Culley said. “Everybody understands why the county is trying to be involved. It’s not regulations. But the Health Department, Fire and Rescue, the Building Official, Parks & Rec and Public Works have to be involved to make sure the event is held in a safe manner. … We want to make sure the event comes off as well as it can. We’re looking forward to a very successful event, good weather and a good turnout at the park.”

