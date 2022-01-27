Fredericksburg region may see more snow Friday night

With another winter storm heading toward the East Coast, Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency and urged all Virginians to prepare, plan ahead and be cautious about traveling Friday.

“The key message for all Virginians is to stay aware of the weather conditions and to stay off the roads if possible,” said Youngkin. “We are very concerned with the forecasted impacts to our Eastern Shore region and have started pre-positioning resources to ensure a timely response to that area.”

National Weather Service meteorologist Kevin Witt said current weather models show the heaviest snowfall will likely occur Friday afternoon and evening over the Delmarva Peninsula and parts of southern Maryland. Witt said the severity of the storm for the Fredericksburg region depends on two approaching fronts that will combine to form the winter storm.

“It hasn’t really taken shape yet,” Witt said. “It’s coming in two waves, one over Wisconsin and one over New Mexico right now.”