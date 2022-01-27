Fredericksburg region may see more snow Friday night

With another winter storm heading toward the East Coast, Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency and urged all Virginians to prepare, plan ahead and be cautious about traveling Friday.
“The key message for all Virginians is to stay aware of the weather conditions and to stay off the roads if possible,” said Youngkin. “We are very concerned with the forecasted impacts to our Eastern Shore region and have started pre-positioning resources to ensure a timely response to that area.”
National Weather Service meteorologist Kevin Witt said current weather models show the heaviest snowfall will likely occur Friday afternoon and evening over the Delmarva Peninsula and parts of southern Maryland. Witt said the severity of the storm for the Fredericksburg region depends on two approaching fronts that will combine to form the winter storm.
“It hasn’t really taken shape yet,” Witt said. “It’s coming in two waves, one over Wisconsin and one over New Mexico right now.”
Witt said current models show the merging of the two fronts will occur east of the Fredericksburg region, but that could bring 1 to 4 inches of snow to the area along with wind gusts up to 40 mph, putting Maryland’s Calvert and St. Mary’s counties in the 3- to 6-inch snowfall zone.
Witt said the weather service may issue winter storm warnings or advisories Thursday evening, based on models and data meteorologists will examine later today.
“There’s still uncertainties yet,” Witt said. “The word to get out is this is going to be a big winter storm. It hasn’t taken shape yet and as it comes up the coast, it’s best to just be prepared.”
Witt said Friday temperatures for the Fredericksburg region are expected to rise to nearly 40 degrees by noon, but will fall to the mid-20s by late evening. Saturday’s high are expected to be in the upper 20s.
To learn more about how to prepare for winter weather, visit vaemergency.gov/winter-weather. For traffic conditions anywhere in the state, dial 5-1-1 or visit 511Virginia.org.
James Scott Baron: 540/374-5438