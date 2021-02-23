Fredericksburg region reports 11 more COVID-19 deaths, pushing total over 200

A day after the nation and the president marked the grim milestone of 500,000 COVID-19-related deaths in the United States, the Fredericksburg region set a record for most new local deaths reported since the pandemic started.
The Rappahannock Area Health District reported 11 more deaths on Tuesday, doubling the previous total reported this month and pushing the overall total to 201. The new deaths come on the heels of seven reported Sunday and Monday.
Despite the increase in reported deaths and cases Tuesday, overall cases are down locally, statewide and nationally compared with January. There were 74 new COVID-19 cases in Tuesday’s district report.
Virginia continues to process death certificates, something the state health department relates to a “post-holiday surge.” As part of the process, death certificates are certified to be COVID-19 related and then reported in batches.
The 11 area deaths reported Tuesday all happened in the past four weeks, according to Mary Chamberlin, a public relations specialist with the local health district.
Seven women and four men were among the reported deaths. Seven of the deceased resided in long-term care facilities, where outbreaks continue.
Of those who died, seven were in their 80s, two in their 70s, one in his 60s and one in her 50s. Four of the deceased resided in Spotsylvania County, three each in Stafford County and Fredericksburg and one in Caroline County.
The local positive case totals include 1,788 in Caroline; 1,748 in Fredericksburg; 1,399 in King George County; 8,156 in Spotsylvania; and 9,368 in Stafford.
Elsewhere in the region, there have been 4,028 cases in Culpeper County; 3,892 in Fauquier County; 1,795 in Orange County; and 1,099 in Westmoreland County.
Across Virginia, another 1,769 new cases and 172 new deaths were reported over the weekend for a cumulative total of 567,039 cases and 7,658 deaths associated with COVID-19.
