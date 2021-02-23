Fredericksburg region reports 11 more COVID-19 deaths, pushing total over 200

A day after the nation and the president marked the grim milestone of 500,000 COVID-19-related deaths in the United States, the Fredericksburg region set a record for most new local deaths reported since the pandemic started.

The Rappahannock Area Health District reported 11 more deaths on Tuesday, doubling the previous total reported this month and pushing the overall total to 201. The new deaths come on the heels of seven reported Sunday and Monday.

Despite the increase in reported deaths and cases Tuesday, overall cases are down locally, statewide and nationally compared with January. There were 74 new COVID-19 cases in Tuesday’s district report.

Virginia continues to process death certificates, something the state health department relates to a “post-holiday surge.” As part of the process, death certificates are certified to be COVID-19 related and then reported in batches.

The 11 area deaths reported Tuesday all happened in the past four weeks, according to Mary Chamberlin, a public relations specialist with the local health district.

Seven women and four men were among the reported deaths. Seven of the deceased resided in long-term care facilities, where outbreaks continue.